Eid-ul-fitre: India celebrates festival, political leaders extend greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and President Ram Nath Kovind were among political leaders who extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitre Wednesday. Muslims across the world are celebrating the festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which followers of the faith observe a fast from dawn to dusk. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture on Twitter, greeting his followers a blessed Eid. He posted a signed message greeting people in Urdu and English on his Twitter handle. “May this special day ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society. May everyone be blessed with happiness”, the prime minister said.

Have a blessed Id-ul-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/71R9GMW3Tf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 June 2019

#EidMubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. The festival of Idu’l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. May this happy occasion bring joy and prosperity to everyone’s lives #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2019

#EidMubarak and my best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of #EidulFitr pic.twitter.com/0lBpD1SL3O — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 5 June 2019

Warm greetings and best wishes to everyone celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival strengthen the bonds of peace, harmony and brotherhood in our society. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) 5 June 2019

May the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr deepen the spirit of brotherhood and bring happiness & peace to all. #EidMubarak — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) 5 June 2019

Heartiest wishes to all on the occasion of #EidUlFitr Religion is a matter of personal faith but festivals are universal. Let us preserve this spirit of unity and live together in peace and harmony. #EidMubarak — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) 4 June 2019

Best wishes for a blessed and joyous #EidAlFitr. Eid Mubarak! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) 4 June 2019