Eid-ul-fitre: India celebrates festival, political leaders extend greetings

Top political figures of the country took to Twitter to wish the country a joyous and prosperous Eid and hoped the festival to strengthen the bond of brotherhood, peace and harmony in the society.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: The festival falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal, which is the only day the Muslims do not need to fast. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and President Ram Nath Kovind were among political leaders who extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitre Wednesday. Muslims across the world are celebrating the festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which followers of the faith observe a fast from dawn to dusk. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture on Twitter, greeting his followers a blessed Eid. He posted a signed message greeting people in Urdu and English on his Twitter handle. “May this special day ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society. May everyone be blessed with happiness”, the prime minister said.

