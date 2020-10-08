Top officers defend MSP: Rs 1.40 lakh cr set to be paid to 1.57 cr paddy farmers

MSP was there in the past, it is in the present, and will remain in future),” Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal said in response to a query during a press conference. (File)

Amid protest by farmers against the new farm bills, the government on Wednesday fielded top bureaucrats to allay concerns about the minimum support price (MSP), and announced that about Rs 1.40 lakh crore is “projected” to be paid to nearly 1.57 crore paddy farmers during the ongoing kharif marketing season.

“MSP poorv mein bhee thee, vartamaan mein bhee hai, aur bhavishya mein bhee rahegee (MSP was there in the past, it is in the present, and will remain in future),” Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal said in response to a query during a press conference.

He said, “The government, for the first time, has started procurement from September 26 and the number of procurement centres has also been increased. Therefore, there will be procurement on MSP.”

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey, Textile Secretary Ravi Capoor and Food Corporation of India CMD D V Prasad were also present in the press conference, organised to brief about the kharif marketing season 2020-21 and MSP procurement.

Pandey said, “We distribute around 550 lakh tonnes of foodgrains — wheat and rice – across the country under PDS. It comes from where procurement based on MSP is done. Distribution and procurement are two aspects. Therefore, you cannot think about the procurement not happening. Even today, there are around 617 lakh metric tonnes (foodgrain) in government food stocks.”

Stating that nearly 80 lakh tonnes of foodgrain is being distributed under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and National Food Security Act, Pandey asked, “If we don’t procure, how will we distribute?”

