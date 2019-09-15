Top news today evening: Several dead as boat capsizes in Godavari; Imran Khan on possibility of nuclear war with India; and more

Twelve persons have died and around 30 were reported missing after a tourist boat carrying nearly 60 passengers capsized in Godavari River in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, PTI reported. About 17 of them have been rescued by the locals while search is on for others, PTI quoted police as saying.

There is “every possibility” that India and Pakistan could end up fighting a nuclear war over Kashmir — “a potential disaster that would go way beyond the Indian subcontinent”, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interview to Al Jazeera.

Warning that a nuclear-armed country fighting to the death has consequences, Khan said: “If say Pakistan, God forbid, we are fighting a conventional war, we are losing, and if a country is stuck between the choice: either you surrender or you fight ’til death for your freedom, I know Pakistanis will fight to death for their freedom.”

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh K Gangwar Saturday said there is no lack of employment in the country but there are few skilled personnel, especially in north India. “There is no lack of employment opportunities in the country. The recruiters coming to north India often complain that they find very few candidates with the required skills for a specific post. Considering this, the government has laid special emphasis on skill development,” he said.

After Assam, Haryana may introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hinted Sunday, without elaborating on any definite plans on how and when it shall be done.

Saturday’s White House statement described “Hamza bin Ladin” as a “high-ranking al-Qa’ida member and son of Usama bin Ladin”, who was “responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups”. Hamza was believed to have been aged around 30, even though the United States State Department records two possible years of his birth — 1989 and 1986.

September 15 is observed as Engineer’s Day in India to mark the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a civil engineer and statesman. Sir MV, as he is also known, made contributions to several technical projects in his career in Hyderabad, Mysore, Maharashtra and Orissa. In 1955, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna.

His career spanned 34 years and after taking a voluntary retirement from state service in 1918, he continued work including on the Mysore Iron and Steel Works and established the Sir Jayachamarajendra Occupational Institute in Bangalore in 1943,

And finally..

The first match of the India vs South Africa T-20 series in Dharmshala had to be abandoned due to bad weather. Both teams now head to Mohali where they will play the second match of the series. Meanwhile, the fifth and final test match of the Ashes series is in its closing stages as Australia looks to salvage a draw to win their first series in England since 2001. Chasing a stiff target of 400 on the fifth day, Australia’s chances to save the match are bleak after the departure of their batting mainstay Steve Smith.