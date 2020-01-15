Top news today evening: Union ministers to visit J&K; Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail; and more

A wrap of everything that has happened today. A wrap of everything that has happened today.

Union ministers to visit J&K, nearly six months after abrogation of Article 370

Members of the Union Council of Ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this week in order to spread word about government policies “particularly in the last five months after the abrogation of Article 370”.

‘Stay out of Delhi for a month’: Court grants bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

A Delhi court granted bail to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad Wednesday in a case related to anti-CAA protests at Delhi’s Daryaganj. While hearing Azad’s bail plea today, Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau imposed certain conditions on his bail and said the Bhim Army chief should not be in Delhi for the next four weeks.

2012 gangrape case: Convicts can’t be hanged on Jan 22 as mercy plea pending before President, Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to set aside the trial court’s order issuing death warrants to the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. The Delhi government had informed the High Court that the four death row convicts cannot be hanged on January 22 as one of the convicts has filed a mercy plea, which is pending before President Ram Nath Kovind for consideration.

Unnao rape case: EX-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar moves Delhi HC against life sentence

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and life term for the rape of a minor girl in Unnao. Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment till the remainder of his biological life by a Delhi court last month.

Chandigarh: Man confesses to killing woman friend on TV, held from channel office

A man accused of killing his woman friend at a Chandigarh hotel appeared in the office of a local TV channel on Tuesday and confessed to the crime. Maninder Singh said he killed Sarabjeet Kaur, a qualified nurse, because he suspected she was in a relationship with someone else.

J-K: Hizbul militant, linked to BJP leader’s murder, killed in encounter

In a major success against militancy in the Chenab Valley region of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, police and security forces on Wednesday morning killed a wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militant in hilly Doda district.

‘Chand Nawab or Amin Hafeez?’ Netizens debate as Pakistani journalist dresses up as emperor

Amin Hafeez, who had earlier gone viral on social media for sitting on a donkey while reporting about animal trade, has yet again come in the limelight after he dressed up as an emperor for a show on Geo News in Lahore.

Pattas movie review

Pattas is a star vehicle tailor-made for Dhanush. It gets utterly generic, though the laughs (in the first half) are great. You get action sequences, which Dhanush aces.

