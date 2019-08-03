Top news today evening: Uncertainty in Kashmir Valley following suspension of Amarnath Yatra, heavy rain expected in Mumbai, and more

Jammu and Kashmir News Live: Centre can’t toy with special status, current situation creating fear, says Mehbooba Mufti

The Kashmir Valley is fuelled with uncertainty and is in panic mode after the government, in a security advisory on Friday, suspended the Amarnath Yatra, and asked tourists to leave the state at the earliest fearing a major militant strike. The unprecedented move is the latest in a series of government actions in the state including enhanced troop deployment.

Mumbai rains: Extremely heavy rainfall expected, IMD issues red alert for Sunday

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and adjoining suburbs on Saturday with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of more downpour in the next 48 hours. While it predicted heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra, it said the weather conditions along the west coast are likely to remain inclement.

Kerala journalist killed after ‘drunk’ IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman’s car rams into bike

A journalist working with a Malayalam daily was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a car allegedly driven by a drunken IAS officer on Friday night. The victim was identified as K M Basheer (35), bureau chief of Siraj. IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman was travelling with a woman at the time of the incident.

Explained: Malaysia is the world’s only monarchy of its kind. Here’s why

Earlier this week, Malaysia installed its 16th elected monarch since the country achieved independence from British colonial rule in 1957. King Abdullah, 60, who is also the Sultan of Malaysia’s Pahang state, formally ascended the throne amid rituals that go back centuries.

‘No piece of paper can define you’: Chetan Bhagat to students

Banker-turned-author Chetan Bhagat on Saturday said “no piece of paper can define” an individual and that the scores obtained should not affect one’s belief in his or her capabilities. Referring to his Class 10 mark sheet which marked him as an average student, Bhagat posted on Twitter, “My class X mark sheet. Aggregates to 76 per cent. I remember how powerful this piece of paper felt. I was 15, but written off – as the average student.”

Dil Mil, Gleeden, Bumble: Here’s why dating apps have taken a sudden liking to women

Dil Mil is not our regular dating app. Indian men, well those in India at least, will hate it. Yeah, they are not allowed on the app, which only entertains Indian women and NRI men. Launched earlier this week in Chandigarh, we don’t know whether Dil Mil will find any takers, but it is a clear indicator of a new trend of women-focused dating apps.