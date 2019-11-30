Top news today evening: Uddhav wins floor test, Jharkhand first phase records 62.8% turnout and more

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, also known as the Maha Vikas Aghadi front, won the crucial floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly with 169 votes in their favour on Saturday.’ Meanwhile, the BJP, which has 105 MLAs in the assembly, staged a walkout before the headcount of MLAs began. The boycott, BJP said, was against the “unlawful manner” in which the ministers were sworn in and the House session convened. Pro tem Speaker Dilip Walse Patil informed the House that four MLAs abstained during the vote. They include two from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), one from CPI(M) and a member of the MNS, led by Uddhav’s estranged cousin Raj Thackeray.

The first of the five-phase elections in Jharkhand on Saturday recorded an estimate of 62.87 voter turnout, amid stray incidents of violence in parts of the state. Polling, which ended at 3 pm across the 13 constituencies, saw a total of 7,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters, an Election Commission (EC) official told news agency PTI. Violence was reported from Koshiara and Hussainabad in Jharkhand where Congress candidate KN Tripathi was seen brandishing a gun which he said was done in “self-defense” while trying to resist booth-capturing.

The four persons arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a Hyderabad-based veterinary doctor have been sent in judicial remand for 14 days, news agency ANI reported. They have also been shifted to city’s Chanchalguda Central Jail from Shadnagar police station. Using CCTV footage and technical evidence, the Cyberabad Police arrested a truck driver, his assistant and two other persons. They have been identified as Mohammed Areef (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), all belonging to the Narayanpet district.

Minutes after he spoke to his son Abhishek on Friday afternoon, Mysuru resident Sudesh Chand was informed of his death. His family, too, had received a WhatsApp message from Abhishek, and were shattered to find out hardly 15 minutes later that he had been shot dead. Abhishek Sudesh Bhat, 25, a computer science student who was pursuing a Master’s course from California State University, was killed by unidentified assailants in San Bernardino. He was shot dead at a hotel where he was working part-time, his family told IndianExpress.com.

Abdulla Yameen, the former Maldives President, was on Thursday (November 28) sentenced to five years in prison on charges of money laundering. The jail term of five years is the minimum term according to the Maldives’s 2014 anti-money laundering law. During Yameen’s trial, prosecutors maintained that payment of over $1 million as fee paid by a private company for leasing land for tourism went to Yameen’s account, who has repeatedly denied these allegations. Yameen served as the President of the Maldives for five years from 2013-2018.

The price of onions is soaring across the country and has hit the century mark in several states. With traders ruling out immediate relief for consumers, the price hike has become fodder for various debates, and most importantly, memes and jokes. While the price of the kitchen staple continues to hit new heights every day, netizens have resorted to hilarious memes and jokes as a respite.

David Warner scored 335* in the 2nd Test vs Pakistan in Adelaide on Sunday – bringing up his maiden triple ton and the second highest Test score by an Australian after Matthew Hayden’s 380. However, immediately as he reached 335 – crossing the score of 334, which is the highest Test scores for Don Bradman and Mark Taylor, Australia captain Tim Paine declared the innings.

Delhi High Court has asked Delhi Police to do away with using 383 archaic Urdu & Persian words in a bid to simplify FIRs for the common public. We put our team to the test to see how many Urdu words do they know about.