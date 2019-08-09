Top news today evening: Section 144 withdrawn from Jammu, National Film Awards 2019 announced and more

Section 144 withdrawn from Jammu, schools to open tomorrow

Days after imposing section 144, the government on Friday said that the restrictions will be reduced in Jammu and schools will open on Saturday. The Jammu and Kashmir administration in an order withdrew the Section 144 which had been imposed since August 5.

National Film Awards 2019: Keerthy Suresh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal win big

The announcement of the 66th National Film Awards were held at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. Earlier today, the jury members submitted their report to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar with their final recommendations in various categories.

Wayanad floods: Rahul Gandhi dials PM Modi, assured of help

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought assistance in tackling the flood situation in Kerala, including his constituency Wayanad.On Thursday, the former Congress chief held talks with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the flood situation in his constituency.

Virat Kohli dances to fans’ tunes in Guyana, Chris Gayle and Kedar Jadhav join him

As rain interrupted play during India’s first match after World Cup exit, India cricket captain Virat Kohli broke into a jig on local tunes in Guyana on Thursday. The first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies was later abandoned due to rain.

As Google Chromebook returns to India, HP says time just right for ‘lighter laptops’

The HP Chromebook x360 is a 14-inch convertible running Google’s Chrome OS and powered by Intel’s 8th Gen Core processors. HP has priced the new device at a very competitive Rs 44,990.

Video of Manipuri girl crying over cut trees goes viral, CM makes her ‘green ambassador’

A nine-year-old Manipuri girl’s love and compassion for nature moved people, including the chief minister of the state, and she was appointed the state’s green ambassador. Valentina Elangbam took social media by storm after a video of her went viral, in which the resident of Kakching district was seen crying inconsolably after two trees she had planted were cut down.