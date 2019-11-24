Top news today evening: Ajit Pawar assures ‘stable govt’ in Maharashtra, Rajnath Singh talks about Ram Temple, and more

Ajit Pawar assures ‘stable govt’ in Maharashtra, NCP chief says no question of aligning with BJP

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory message after he was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Sunday assured him of a stable government in the state. However, minutes later, his uncle and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said there was no question of forming an alliance with BJP in

Maharashtra. READ MORE

No power in the world can stop Ram temple construction in Ayodhya: Rajnath Singh

With just a week left for first phase elections in Jharkhand, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said no power on Earth could get in the way of construction of a “grand” Ram temple in Ayodhya. Addressing a poll meeting in Jharkhand’s Bishrampur, Rajnath also sent a stern warning to Naxalites and asked them to shun violence, a day after the ultras killed six people in two separate ambush attacks over a period of 24 hours. READ MORE

Reliance Communications lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, four other directors

Reliance Communications on Sunday said its lenders have rejected the resignation of Chairman Anil Ambani and four other directors, and asked them to cooperate in the ongoing corporate insolvency resolution process. Ambani along with four directors — Ryna Karani, Chhaya Virani, Manjari Kacker and Suresh Rangachar — had resigned from the company earlier this month. READ MORE

What is Rule 12, used by Centre to revoke President’s Rule in Maharashtra

To revoke President’s Rule, the government has used a special Section in the Union government’s Transaction of Business Rules, which allows for revocation of President’s Rule without Cabinet approval if the Prime Minister “deems it necessary”. Rule 12 of the Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1961, allows the Prime Minister to depart from laid down norms at his discretion. Titled “Departure from Rules”, Rule 12 says, “The Prime Minister may, in case or classes of cases permit or condone a departure from these rules, to the extent he deems necessary.” READ MORE

‘Don’t care what India think’: Pakistan hits back at doubts over Naseem Shah’s age

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has hit back at suggestions from some quarters that young pace sensation Naseem Shah is more than 16, his official age. Shah made his debut for Pakistan in the Brisbane Test this week. Although Pakistan lost the match on Sunday, Naseem Shah stole headlines and hearts with his searing pace – consistently clocking speeds in the mid-140s (kph) – and because of the fact that he was playing for his country days after having lost his mother. READ MORE

Craving for something sweet but healthy? Here’s why you should grab Punjabi pinni

If you are one of those looking for a nutritious yet healthy dessert that not tickles your tastebuds but also has less fat content, look no further than Punjabi pinnis — small round laddoos made of atta, nuts and oodles of ghee. Pinnis, which have a nutty taste and a light, crumbly texture, are a perfect snack during winters as they keep the body warm and increase the body’s immunity against diseases. Pinni is, however, just a general term in Punjabi for desserts or sweets prepared in a round shape. READ MORE

Deepika Padukone will be a revelation in Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar came across the “extremely rampant” issue of acid attacks in 2015 and to bring her take on the subject, Chhapaak, on screen, she roped in Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who she says will be a “revelation” in the film. READ MORE

Idea Exchange with Manish Sisodia

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia calls for Centre’s intervention to solve Delhi’s pollution problem, claims RO lobby link to BIS water quality report, calls NRC drive a “joke”, says Congress stands “nowhere” in Delhi, and advises Oppn to raise common man’s issues to counter BJP.