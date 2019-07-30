Top news today evening: RS passes triple talaq Bill, Yediyurappa govt ends Tipu Jayanti celebration, and more

Rajya Sabha passes triple talaq bill

The Triple Talaq bill, passed thrice by the Lok Sabha over the last 19 months, finally received the approval of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday amid walkouts by BJP allies JD(U) and AIADMK.

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik: Don’t pay heed to rumours on Article 35A

With the deployment of additional forces fueling fears that it could be part of a plan to abrogate Article 35A, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday asked people not to heed rumours regarding the state’s special status.

Yediyurappa govt ends Tipu Jayanti celebration in Karnataka

The BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka cancelled the celebration of the annual birth anniversary of the 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan Tuesday. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ordered the Kannada and Culture Department to not celebrate Tipu Jayanti “with immediate effect.”

Explained: How you can benefit from new work permit rules in the UAE

On Sunday, the Dubai-based Khaleej Times reported that women employed in the UAE would now be able to sponsor work permits for their husbands, fathers, and adult children — a move that would allow more people from overseas to work in the country.

Congress MP Sanjay Singh quits party and Rajya Sabha to join BJP, blames leadership vacuum

Congress MP Sanjay Singh resigned from the party as well as the Rajya Sabha Tuesday. He is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu has accepted his resignation.

Hyderabad: Drunk man hugs, kisses police officer on duty, booked

A 28-year-old man, identified as a private banker, has been booked by Hyderabad police after he forcibly kissed a police officer during Bonalu festival celebrations in the city’s Nallakunta area. A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows a group of people dancing on the road and suddenly one man hugs and kisses the police official passing by.