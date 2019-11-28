Top news today evening: Rajnath on Pragya’s Godse remark, TMC’s bypoll wins, and more

BJP can’t even entertain thought of calling Godse a patriot: Rajnath

As opposition cornered the government on Thursday over Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur calling Nathuram Godse a patriot, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday condemned the controversial statement in the Lok Sabha. Singh said the BJP would not even entertain such a thought let alone making a statement like that. “As far as Mahatma Gandhi is concerned, he is our ideal. He has been our guide and will remain our guide in future. His ideology was not only relevant in the past, but remains so today and shall remain relevant in future. Irrespective of party, caste or religion, everyone considers Gandhi his/her ideal and a source of inspiration,” Singh said. Click here to read more.

West Bengal bye-elections results: TMC plays up NRC role in bypoll wins

Shaking off its poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Thursday dealt a major blow to the BJP after it won all the three Assembly bypolls in West Bengal, including BJP state president Dilip Ghosh’s Kharagpur Sadar seat. While the TMC won the Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar seats for the first time, in Karimpur it secured victory by a margin of 24,119 votes. Congratulating party candidates and people for her party’s victory in the Assembly bypolls, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said people have voted against the BJP’s “arrogance” and “desperation to come to power”. Click here to read more.

PM never books hotel, bathes at airport during international refuelling stops: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never booked a hotel during a refuelling stop outside the country, he bathes at the airport and boards the flight, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. “Earlier when prime minister went abroad, a hotel was booked for an overnight stay during technical halts to get fuel. Narendra Modi has till today not booked a hotel during a technical halt. He stays at the airport, takes bath there and proceeds further after refuelling is done,” Shah said while replying to debate on Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill. Click here to read more.

Gen Bajwa to continue as Pakistan Army chief for another 6 months: SC

Pakistan’s Supreme Court Thursday approved the extension of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s service for another six months, news agency PTI reported. Bajwa’s original three-year tenure was set to expire on Thursday at midnight. The verdict was announced by a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. During the hearing, the apex court directed the government to present a new summary for the extension in Bajwa’s service. Click here to read more.

Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli: A short recent history

On Tuesday (November 26), a Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha to merge two Union Territories, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, into one. Both the UTs are located on India’s western coast near Gujarat, and were colonial possessions of Portugal before they became part of independent India. How did Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli come under Portuguese rule, and how did they join independent India? Click here to know more

These ‘doctor on the flight’ jokes have people in splits on social media

There are plenty of jokes about parents who taunt their children about not becoming doctors. But now there’s a meme that mocks how parents can judge their children for their career choices. The meme template is centred around a conversation between a person and their father on an aircraft after there’s a medical emergency and the flight attendant asks if there is a “doctor on this flight?”. The replies invariably mock the children’s profession, and how it can’t help anyone who needs medical assistance. Click here to know more.

Samantha Akkineni to make her digital debut with The Family Man Season 2

After the resounding success of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man, the makers are all set for the second season. And this time, actor Samantha Akkineni, known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films, will join the cast. The show stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar and Sharad Kelkar among others. Created and directed by Raj & DK, the first season was lauded by critics as well as the audience. Click here to know more.

Apple AirPods Pro Review: Power of Silence

At the moment, the AirPod Pro is the most functional and practical of all the true wireless earphones out there. If someone can get you the AirPods Pro at $249 then it is certainly a better deal than buying them here for Rs 24,990.