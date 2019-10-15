Top news today evening: PMC depositor dies of heart attack; election campaign takes heated turn; and more

PMC scam: Rs 90 lakh in bank, depositor dies of heart attack

A 51-year-old man, whose family has a deposit of over Rs 90 lakh in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) died due to a heart attack, PTI reported on Tuesday. The man had recently lost his job at Jet Airways. According to reports, Sanjay Gulati, a resident of suburban Oshiwara had been under stress because of his deposit being stuck. Following the detection of an alleged scam worth Rs 4335 crore, the PMC Bank has been placed under “directions” by the RBI since last month, wherein depositors’ withdrawals have been capped. Many depositors of the bank had staged a protest in Mumbai on Monday. Gulati was also at the protest along with his father.

Claiming that he was sidelined at a Durga Puja event on October 11 at the Red Road in Kolkata, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar Tuesday said that he felt “insulted and deeply pained” by the treatment meted out to him. Adding that the ruling TMC government in the state had “blacked out the first servant,” the governor alleged that he was made to sit on a separate stage during the programme which went on for hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flayed the Congress leaders for their ”negative attitude” and said they get upset whenever India gets respect. PM Modi is leading the BJP’s election campaign in Haryana, days ahead of the Assembly polls which will determine if the ruling party will return to power. With wrestler Babita Phogat entering into the political ‘dangal’ as the BJP candidate for the Dadri assembly seat, Modi said daughters of Haryana have proved their mettle in all fields. “During an informal meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping told me he has seen Dangal movie,” he said. “Mahre Choree Choroon Say Kam Hey Ke,” he said.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged financial links between the family of Dawood Ibrahim aide Iqbal Mirchi and senior NCP leader and former Union Aviation minister Praful Patel, which the BJP has sought to make an issue as Maharashtra goes to Assembly polls. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Praful Patel’s Millennium Developers Pvt Ltd developed Ceejay House, in Worli, Mumbai, in 2006-07 and its third and fourth floors — about 14000 sq ft — were transferred to Iqbal Mirchi’s wife Hazra Iqbal in 2007 “towards beneficial interest of Mirchi in the land” on which Ceejay House was built.

Confident after their goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar, India would be looking to register their first win in the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on Bangladesh in a Group E second-round match at the Saltlake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. The Igor Stimac-coached side has a perfect stage to grab three points and keep their World Cup hopes alive, despite the absence of injured Sandesh Jhingan. The Blue Tigers will bank on Sunil Chhetri’s return after the veteran missed the Qatar match.

OnePlus is synonymous with high-end smartphones that often cost a few hundred dollars less than Apple and Samsung competitors. Its newest flagship smartphone is the OnePlus 7T Pro which offers a snappier Snapdragon 855+ processor, a gorgeous 90Hz curved display and capable triple rear-facing cameras. OnePlus seems to be wooing its OnePlus 5T and 6T users with this new device.

Saif Ali Khan has been playing some of the most interesting characters of his career in the last few years, starting with Sartaj Singh for Sacred Games, and now he is playing a Naga Sadhu in Laal Kaptaan, which releases on October 18. Saif will be seen in two-period dramas this year – Laal Kaptaan and Tanhaji. In this interview with indianexpress.com, the actor talks about how he is tired of working on a line-up of films, and the need to focus on one film at a time.

In a toxic environment where hate crimes are on the rise, these Muslim artistes believe their challenge is to find a way to overcome social divisiveness and help create a sane and more understanding society.