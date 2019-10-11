Top news today evening: Modi-Xi Mahabalipuram meet; Nobel Peace prize announced; and more

Modi-Xi meet in Mamallapuram LIVE UPDATES

Follow LIVE UPDATES as we track the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tamil Nadu’s coastal town of Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram) near Chennai. The two leaders are expected to discuss the new and updated confidence-building measures (CBMs) along the border and trade, among other things. Modi and Xi are also likely to discuss the issue of terrorism.

2019 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been awarded with the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for his peacemaking efforts with Eritrea. Ethiopia and Eritrea, longtime foes who fought a border war from 1998 to 2000, restored relations in July 2018 after years of hostility. The prize, worth nine million Swedish crowns, or around $900,000, will be presented in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel.

Religare fund diversion case: Ex-promoters Shivinder, Malvinder sent in four-day police custody

Former promoters of Religare Enterprises Ltd Shivinder Singh and his elder brother Malvinder Mohan Singh and three others have been sent in a four-day police custody in connection with an alleged fraud case involving misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), causing it losses of Rs 2,397 crore. While Malvinder’s counsel argued that he had been cooperating with the probe. Shivinder told the court that he himself is a victim of the fraud and appeals to cooperate with the investigation in every possible manner.

Passenger vehicle sales drop 24% in September

Domestic passenger vehicle sales recorded a drop of 23.69 per cent in September to 2,23,317 units, down from 2,92,660 units in the year-ago period. Domestic car sales were down 33.4 per cent to 1,31,281 units last month as against 1,97,124 units in September 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers

Virat Kohli surpasses Tendulkar, Sehwag to hit most Test double ton for India

Virat Kohli on Friday broke the record of the most double centuries in Test cricket by an Indian cricketer at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Kohli scored his seventh double century in Test cricket, surpassing Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of six 200-plus innings scores.

Select subscribers will not have to pay 6 paise per minute to make calls: Jio

Reliance Jio had announced that it would start charging its customers IUC charges for calls made to other networks. It has revealed that it will charge its users IUC till January 1 next year. After which, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is expected to drop the IUC charges to zero.

The Sky Is Pink review: Half a heart on its sleeve

Occasionally, the combined charm of the star cast does lift the film, especially when they are goofing off in their fancy farmhouse-type home, keeping in sync with the family’s rise in fortunes. Shubhra Gupta reviews the Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar starrer The sky is pink.

