Top news today evening: Delhi’s air quality reaches ‘severe’ category a day after Diwali, grenade attack in Sopore

‘There should be zero tolerance for terrorism’: PM Modi tells EU delegation ahead of their J&K visit

This is the first time an international delegation will be visiting J&K after the government scrapped the state’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

Congress will slide no further, can now reverse tide: Salman Khurshid after Assembly polls results

The party doubled its 2014 tally in Maharashtra and the Congress-NCP alliance improved its tally in Haryana in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

J&K: Grenade attack near bus stand in Sopore, six injured

Several people were injured in a grenade attack near a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore district on Monday, ANI reported.

‘My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson’, tweets PM Modi

Officials who are heading operations to rescue Sujith, a toddler who had fallen down an abandoned borewell in Nadukattupatti near Manapparai in Trichy on October 25, said that it will take the team another 12 hours to rescue the two-year-old.

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 review: Gold standard for professionals, still

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 review: I do think corporates would be ready to drop in a lakh on a notebook that is light and thin, has the best keyboard and offers strong performance along with a number of security features.

Geeta Phogat, Mary Kom delete identical tweets after Twitter rap

Geeta Phogat on Sunday not only deleted her tweet but rewrote the message thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ëmpowering women this Diwali”.

Netizens laud policeman for helping elderly man cross busy Shanghai street



Netizens are praising a Chinese policeman after he was spotted helping an elderly man cross the busy intersection in Shanghai by carrying him on his back.

Day after Diwali: Air quality across north India remained in “poor” category

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the highest impact of firecracker emissions is expected early on Monday from 1-6 am. Among other metro cities, Mumbai’s AQI was between “satisfactory” to “moderate”, with Powai recording the highest of 152.