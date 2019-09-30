Top news today evening: Pakistan’s invitation to Manmohan for Kartarpur Corridor ceremony, Bihar floods and more

Pakistan to invite Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said his country will formally invite former prime minister Manmohan Singh for the inaugural function of the Kartarpur Corridor.

INX Media case: Delhi HC denies bail to Chidambaram

The Delhi High Court Monday denied bail to former Union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case. Chidambaram, who was arrested on August 21 by CBI sleuths from his Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi, is now in judicial custody in Tihar jail till October 3.

Tamil is resonating across US after my UN speech: PM Modi

The “ancient language” of Tamil now reverberates across the US following my remarks at the United Nations last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday. “When I spoke in Tamil in the US and about the heritage of the Tamil language, it was received well and is now reverberating across the US,” Modi told BJP cadres at Chennai airport.

Bihar floods: Stranded at his Patna residence, Sushil Modi rescued by NDRF personnel

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi was rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel Monday after he was stranded at his Patna residence following torrential floods in the state.

Actor Viju Khote passes away

Actor Viju Khote, best known for his roles in Sholay and Andaz Apna Apna, passed away on Monday due to multiple organ failure. He was 77 years old.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched in India, price starts at Rs 3.69 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Monday launched the mini SUV S-Presso, coinciding with the start of the festive season. With an introductory price of Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the company said that the indigenously conceived, designed and developed vehicle is made for India as well as the world.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai: Excited and scared to interact with Salman Khan

Small screen star Rashami Desai on Sunday entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. Before entering the show, the actor spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about her participation in Bigg Boss.

Watch: Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals are made of recycled consumer electronics

The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are attempting to make the quadrennial sporting event the most environment-friendly and sustainable games so far. The medals of the upcoming mega sporting events are made from 78,985 tonnes of recycled consumer electronics. These electronics were proactively donated by Japanese citizens.