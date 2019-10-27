Top news today evening: Pak turns down request to open airspace for PM Modi’s Saudi visit, Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM

Pakistan turns down India’s request to open airspace for PM Modi’s Saudi visit

Advertising

For the second time in two months, Pakistan on Sunday rejected India’s request to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special flight to use its airspace for his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia.

PM Modi reaches J&K’s Rajouri to celebrate Diwali with Army jawans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jammu-Kashmir on Sunday to celebrate Diwali with Army troops stationed along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Advertising

Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as Haryana CM for second term, Dushyant Chautala his deputy

BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second consecutive term on Sunday while Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)’s Dushyant Chautala, whose party stitched a post-poll alliance with the BJP, also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister amidst sloganeering by his supporters.

Explained: Who is Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and what does news of his killing mean?

Multiple international media organisations have reported that US Special Operations commandos had successfully carried out a raid in northwestern Syria against a top terrorist leader. Newsweek and CNN were reporting that the target was Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State (ISIS).

‘Struggle is real’: Smriti Irani shares hilarious meme on Diwali mithai and people couldn’t agree more

Union Minister Smriti Irani’s Instagram meme highlighting her struggle to balance her diet and the temptation to gorge on Diwali sweets has left netizens in splits.

‘Dadagiri is back in Indian cricket’: As chief of a revamped BCCI, can Sourav Ganguly deliver again?

Ganguly is set to hold his first press conference as president of the recalibrated Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Mumbai. It’s Indian cricket’s watershed moment. For the cricketers, forever at the mercy of administrators, this had marked the arrival of “apna time”.

Call of Duty Mobile surpasses PUBG as the most popular mobile game

PlayerUnknown’s Battle Ground or PUBG has been sitting on top of the most popular mobile games list for a long time, but that has changed now. Call of Duty Mobile has surpassed the PUBG Mobile in terms of popularity

Watch | Bollywood has access to people’s hearts: Anubhav Sinha

Advertising

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha talks about the shift he made in his filmmaking with projects such as Mulk and Article 15, and admits he sprinkles some “cheese” to make his films palatable to a wider audience