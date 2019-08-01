Top news today evening: Pak offers consular access to Kulbhushan; SC transfer Unnao cases from UP, and more

Here’s the top news on Thursday evening. (Source: File)

Pak offers consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, India says reviewing proposal

Pakistan has offered consular access to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is sentenced to death on espionage charges, on Friday. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India is evaluating the proposal by Pakistan in the light of the ICJ verdict.

SC transfers Unnao cases to Delhi, orders CBI to complete probe in a week

The Supreme Court Thursday ordered the transfer of all five cases related to the Unnao rape case outside Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also ordered the CBI to complete the investigation related to the accident within a week and then file the chargesheet in a fortnight.

After the incident involving a Zomato delivery person, why #BoycottUberEats is trending

A day after an incident involving a delivery person with food delivery app Zomato, #BoycottUberEats trended on Twitter because the brand supported their competitor.

Jabalpur Police to send notice to man who canceled Zomato order over religion

Jabalpur-based Pt Amit Shukla, who cancelled his food order when he learnt that it was being delivered by a Muslim, is in trouble as the state police have decided to serve a notice under Section 106/117 of CrPC, a provision that will require him to sign a bond to keep peace.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now on open sale: Should you pick this or Redmi K20?

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro will be on open sale from now on, and the phone will be available at Flipkart.com and Mi.com for online retail and Xiaomi’s own Mi Home, Mi Store and Mi Preferred Partner stores in the offline segment.

Meet the applicants: The names in the pot for India men’s cricket team head coach

Shortlisting six applications for the role of India cricket team’s head coach, the BCCI will now take its time deciding the fate of Ravi Shastri. Ravi Shastri has been the India head coach since July 2017, during which India have won a Test series in Australia, beaten South Africa, Australia and New Zealand in ODIs away from home and won the 2018 Asia Cup.