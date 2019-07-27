Mumbai rains: Nearly 1,000 passengers rescued from Mahalaxmi Express

Advertising

At least 1,000 passengers, including nine pregnant women, were rescued from the Mahalaxmi Express that was stranded near Vangani in Thane district due to waterlogging on tracks following heavy rains, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday. A special train has been arranged for all the passengers from Kalyan to Kolhapur, the CM said.

Govt to reduce GST rate on electrical vehicles, EV chargers

The GST Council on Saturday decided to reduce the tax rate on electrical vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent and on EV chargers from 18 per cent to 5 per cent from August 1. The Council has also approved an exemption from GST on the hiring of electric buses by local authorities.

Advertising

Explained: Why the killing of JeM commander Munna Lahori is a big success for security forces

In a joint operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army killed two militants, including a foreign national on Saturday. The police have identified the Pakistani national as Munna Lahori, a top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit. His killing is seen as a huge setback to Jaish in particular and militants in general especially at a time when they were planning a shift of strategy from stand-off attacks to IED blasts.

Don’t think we need to protect MS Dhoni, he will protect the citizens: Army chief

With MS Dhoni undertaking patrolling and guard duty with his battalion in Kashmir, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said he does not think the former Indian cricket captain needs protection. Since the news broke out, safety concerns of Dhoni performing his duties in the Valley have been raised. The wicketkeeper-batsman opted to serve the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment.

Avengers Endgame: This deleted scene of Tony Stark is reminiscent of Game of Thrones

Tony Stark’s death at the end of Avengers Endgame came as a blow to the audience. Even the toughest viewers couldn’t hold back their tears as Stark bid goodbye. In a deleted scene from the film, we get to see the immediate reaction of the rest of the Avengers as Tony passes away. This deleted scene involved all the Avengers and other superheroes kneeling on the ground in his respect.

Cyprus bishop says gay people are created if parents have ‘unnatural sex’, creates stir online

A bishop in Cyprus has taken social media by storm with his bizarre statement about homosexuals. Church of Cyprus bishop Neophytos Masouras of Morphou claimed that ‘unborn babies turn gay when their pregnant mothers have anal sex’. According to Cyprus Mail, the Christian bishop told an audience at a primary school in Akaki last month that “homosexuality is usually a problem transferred to a foetus when a pregnant woman has anal sex and enjoys it.”