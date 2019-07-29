Top news today evening: Murder charge against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, PM Modi to appear on ‘Man vs Wild’, and more

Murder charges against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar after Unnao rape survivor’s accident

An FIR was registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and nine others Monday on charges of murder after the Unnao rape survivor’s family alleged a conspiracy behind Sunday’s car accident in which two women were killed.

On August 12, be ready for a Discovery of PM Modi’s adventurous side

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to appear on a special episode of popular wildlife show Man vs Wild with British presenter Bear Grylls. The program will be broadcast at 9 pm on August 12 on Discovery India.

Sweet success: Odisha’s Rasagola gets GI tag

Odisha on Monday received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its own version of Rasagola, culminating years of sustained efforts by the state government and cultural historians in the state.

Bodyline to the Ball of the Century: The most iconic moments from the Ashes over the years

A look back at some of the most remembered moments from a series that has been played for decades between Australia and England.

Apple is helping Indian developers make games for the world, but that’s not why they prefer iOS

Apple is trying to make India an export hub for high-quality, niche indie titles for international markets. The Cupertino company wants to take control of game development for iOS in its own hands in India, the world’s second-largest market for smartphones.

Explained: How scanty rainfall could raise food inflation

A deficient level of rainfall in this year’s south-west monsoon is proving to be a cause for concern, with 21 meteorological subdivisions – 60% of the 36 subdivision total – experiencing deficient rainfall as compared to the normal level.