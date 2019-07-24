Top news today evening: Lok Sabha passes UAPA Amendment Bill, Netflix launches India plan for 199, and more

Lok Sabha passes bill to designate individuals as terrorists

The Lok Sabha Wednesday passed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019, amid a walkout by Congress MPs.The Bill seeks to introduce a provision in the anti-terror act to designate individuals suspected to have terror links, instead of just organisations, as terrorists.

If our no 1 or no 2 gives orders, your govt won’t last for 24 hours, BJP tells MP CM Kamal Nath

A day after the Karnataka coalition government collapsed, Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Gopal Bhargava said on the floor of the Assembly that the Kamal Nath government would not last for 24 hours if there was an order from the BJP top leadership.

Netflix launches Rs 199 per month plan exclusively for India

Netflix has launched a new ‘Made in India’ plan at Rs 199 per month. The plan is only for mobiles or smartphone users in India. Here are the details

‘United Kingston’ trends after Ivanka Trump’s error in tweet congratulating Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson was declared the leader of the Conservative Party and will be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. However, on Twitter it was ‘United Kingston’ that dominated trends thanks to a spelling error by Ivanka Trump.

Jamia Millia Islamia introduces four new courses

Jamia Millia Islamia has introduced four new courses from this academic session, including two in post-graduation. The university has also increased the number of seats in M.Tech Mechanical Engineering from 18 to 30.

Virat Kohli, the sole cricketer in Instagram’s rich list for 2019

With 36,159,776 followers on the social media platform, Kohli is the only cricketer in a sporting rich-list.