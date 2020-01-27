Top news today evening: Bengal passes anti-CAA resolution; Bodo peace accord signed, and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

West Bengal Monday became the fourth state to pass a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has vociferously protested against the law, demanding that it be repealed immediately. Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab have already passed resolutions against the Citizenship law, which came into effect from January 10.

The government signed a peace accord Monday, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, with all factions of the Bodo militant group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), paving the way for political and economic benefits for the Bodo community. Stating that the agreement would ensure a golden future for Assam and for the Bodo community, Amit Shah said, “1550 cadres along with 130 weapons will surrender on January 30. As the Home Minister, I want to assure all representatives that all promises will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner.”

A passenger plane from Afghanistan’s Ariana Airlines crashed Monday in a Taliban-held area of the eastern Ghazni province, local officials said. Arif Noori, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said the plane went down around 1.10 pm local time (8.40 am GMT) in Deh Yak district, which is held by the Taliban. Two provincial council members also confirmed the crash.

Taking a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said the people of Delhi are very nice and “they do not pull anyone’s ear”. His remark was in response to a statement made by the home minister during a poll rally in Delhi on Sunday where he had said people can “come and pull my ears” if he does not make the capital a “world-class city”.

Even as the death toll from the deadly coronavirus mounts to 80 in China, the Indian Embassy in Beijing Monday asked Indian nationals in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, to inform them if they encounter any shortage of food, water, and other essential supplies. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he has been apprised that the situation in Wuhan province of China has turned “grave” and suggested that it maybe be “appropriate to consider operating a special flight to Wuhan, a nearby functional airport and airlift the Indian nationals stranded there”.

To imply that Gandhi wanted the Hindu minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to migrate to India, or that a CAA enabling such a migration fulfils Mahatma Gandhi’s wishes, is to turn history on its head. Gandhi wanted India to protect its minorities. Rajamohan Gandhi writes that CAA does not carry out Mahatma Gandhi’s wishes, but it brazenly defies them.

The Kerala-based organisation Popular Front of India has denied allegations of funding anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, reports had emerged quoting unnamed Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources as saying that the recent violent protests in UP against the Citizenship Amendment Act had a “financial link” with the PFI. But the organisation has rejected the charge as “totally baseless”, pointing out that the ED has not released any official statement making such claims.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will rise in the Lok Sabha to present the Union Budget for the next financial year (2020-21). The Budget comes at a crucial time because the Indian economy has been steadily losing its growth momentum, and as such, the exercise of making the Budget is not easy. So how does an FM go about deciding what to do in the Budget? Raise taxes or lower them, raise government expenditure or lower it?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently descended on the set of Remo D’Souza’s dance reality show Dance Plus 5. And more than his starry presence, it was SRK’s take on religion that left contestants, judges and studio audience impressed. On Saturday’s episode, Shah Rukh, while speaking on national integration, also shared how his children don’t follow any particular religion, despite his wife Gauri being a Hindu and him being a Muslim.

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar haven’t had the best equation on social media since the former cricketer termed the Indian all-rounder a ‘bits and pieces player’ during the 2019 World Cup. The two were at it again on Sunday after India won the second T20I against New Zealand, and Manjrekar tweeted that the “player of the match should have been a bowler”. The left-arm spinner, who took the wickets of Kane Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme for 18 runs in his four overs, replied to Manjrekar’s tweet asking him to specify which bowler.

