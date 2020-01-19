Top news today evening: Sheikh Hasina on CAA, India-Australia ODI series finale, and more

A wrap of everything that has happened today. A wrap of everything that has happened today.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has termed the contentious law and the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) as an “internal matter” of India but at the same time, said the act was “not necessary”. The Awami League party chief’s remarks came weeks after Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen said that the two laws are India’s “internal issues”, but said any “uncertainty” in the country is likely to affect its neighbours.

Amid reports that cops in Lucknow took away blankets and food meant for protesters agitating against the Citizenship law at Ghantaghar near the city’s Rumi Gate on Saturday, Lucknow Police asked people not to spread rumours and said that “blankets were seized after due process” to disperse the crowd. Many videos have surfaced online in which the cops can be seen taking away blankets from the protesters at Ghantaghar.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday reiterated that the Sangh considered 130 crore people of the country as “Hindus” while saying that the outfit believed in the Constitution and not any other “power center”. His remarks come on the backdrop of nationwide protests against the Citizenship law, which has left over 26 people dead. Last month in an address in Telangana, Bhagwat had said “all Indians are Hindus” as their ancestors were all Hindus.

Steve Smith scored a gritty 131 to help Australia post a target of 287 runs against India in the final ODI at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Besides Smith, Marnus Labuschagne scored 54 runs for the Aussies. For India, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 wickets while conceding 63 runs.

Despite being snubbed by the government, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tried his best to assure PM Modi and his ministers that he came bearing the gift of creating a million new jobs by 2025. If for no other reason than that India faces an unemployment crisis, the government should have welcomed Jeff Bezos with open arms last week, Tavleen Singh writes in her weekly column.

On Sunday (January 19), a bandh was observed in the temple town of Shirdi in Maharashtra, following a controversy over the birthplace of 19th-century saint Sai Baba. The locals at Shirdi are protesting against the Maharashtra government’s decision of developing the Pathri town in Parbhani district as Sai Baba’s birthplace. While residents of Shirdi claim there is no concrete proof of his origin, Pathri locals claim to have 29 pieces of documentary proof to show that Sai Baba was born in their town.

Saturday, the 36th day of the Shaheen Bagh women’s sit-in protest against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, saw the launch of a new campaign. The women are writing postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inviting him “to have tea with them and listen to their Mann ki Baat.” Titled #TumKabAaoge, the campaign is the brainchild of ‘Friends of Shaheen Bagh’, a group of journalists, activists, and residents of nearby areas.

Through his photo series, Turkish artist Ugur Gallenkus depicts contrasting realities of the western world and war-torn countries by juxtaposing pictures in one frame.

