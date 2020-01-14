Top news today evening: SC junks Delhi gangrape death row convicts’ pleas, India-Aus 1st ODI, and more

A wrap of everything that has happened today. A wrap of everything that has happened today.

A day after the DMK skipped meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), the party Tuesday said it avoided participating as its party chief M K Stalin was accused of violating “coalition dharma” over local body polls. The DMK also remained non-committal when asked if the ties with Congress have now returned to its “old status”.

The Supreme Court Tuesday rejected curative pleas of two of the four death row convicts in the December 16 gangrape case. Now that the curative plea has been dismissed by the apex court, the convicts will have the option to file a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind.

During the bail plea hearing of Chandrashekhar Azad at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau Tuesday came down heavily on the Delhi Police saying the Bhim Army chief has a “constitutional right to protest”. “What is wrong with dharna? What is wrong with protesting? It is one’s constitutional right to protest,” she asked the Additional Public Prosecutor, Pankaj Bhatia, who was representing the Delhi Police. The judge also said the Delhi Police was behaving as if Jama Masjid is in Pakistan.

India’s middle failed crumbled against a potent Austrailian attack as the Men in Blue posted a score of 255 runs in the first ODI in Mumbai. Put into bat, India lost opener Rohit Sharma cheaply but Shikhar Dhawan and K L Rahul steadied the ship by stitching together a 121-run partnership for the 2nd wicket. However, the duo departed in quick succession and the middle order failed to capitulate on the platform set by them. Dhawan top scored with 74 while Mitchell Starc snapped 3 wickets for the Australia.

There are two distinct features of the protests: The youth, mainly students, are from all religions and social backgrounds. The second feature is that while the Muslim presence is spontaneous, the effort to persuade others to join has met with little success. Apoorvanand writes how anti-CAA and NRC protests are an opportunity for the students and Muslims to provide their leadership in order to create a new language of togetherness and empathy.

On Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare published a national policy for the treatment of 450 rare diseases. Among other measures, the policy intends to kickstart a registry of rare diseases, which will be maintained by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). In the revised policy, an assistance of Rs 15 lakh may be provided by the central government for the treatment of some rare diseases.

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s social drama Chhapaak is no match for Ajay Devgn-Kajol-Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office. While the period drama has earned over Rs 75 crore in just four days, Chhapaak’s total collection stands at Rs 21.37 crore. While fans indulge in a social media battle over which film is better, we try to understand the factors affecting the business of Chhapaak, and the factors leading to Tanhaji’s success at the ticket counters.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently interacted with his college mates through Skype during an annual reunion event, but a photo of the politician has gone viral, with people adding their own funny captions to it on social media. People compared Kerjiwal’s joy with other real life instances in which people smile while looking at their computers.

