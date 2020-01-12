Top news today evening: PM renames Kolkata Port Trust; Prashant Kishor thanks Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, and more

A wrap of everything that has happened today. A wrap of everything that has happened today.

PM Modi renames Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Mamata skips ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed the Kolkata Port Trust after Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee at an event to mark its 150th anniversary. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who met Modi on Saturday, skipped the sesquicentenary event today. Earlier in the day, the prime minister reiterated that the contentious Citizenship Act is not a law to revoke citizenship, but to grant it. He added that some people with vested interest are misguiding the country’s youth.

Prashant Kishor thanks Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka for ‘unequivocal rejection’ of CAA, NRC

Political strategist and JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor Sunday thanked Congress leadership under Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for their “unequivocal rejection” of the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens even as he reiterated that both CAA and NRC would not be implemented in Bengal.

Maharashtra: 35 of 56 Sena MLAs ‘dissatisfied’, claims Rane

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane has claimed that 35 of the 56 Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra are “dissatisfied” with their party leadership. Talking to reporters in Thane at a function on Saturday night, Rane, former chief minister of Maharashtra, termed the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation “non-performing”, and expressed confidence that the BJP would come back to power in the state.

Kochi: Last of the 4 illegal apartment complexes demolished

The remaning two of the four illegal apartment complexes in Koral, Maradu, were razed down through controlled implosion method on Sunday, marking the completion of the demolition drive against the waterfront high rises ordered by the Supreme Court over three months ago. Jain Coral cove, a 55-metre high-rise, was brought down at 11 am today. The controlled demolition was executed without any hiccups.

Opinion: New normal angers youth

The ferment that is witness in the campuses of Indian universities and colleges bears a striking resemblance to the events of 1968. Students and youth have sensed that something is ‘terribly wrong’ in the way the country is being governed, writes P Chidambaram in his weekly column.

Explained: Who was Tanaji Malusare, the ‘Unsung Warrior’ Ajay Devgn is playing

On January 10, the Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ released in theatres. Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the story of Tanaji Malusare, the 17th-century Maratha warrior and general of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Malusare is known for his role in the Battle of Sinhagad (1670), which he fought under the Maratha flag against the Mughals, losing his life in the campaign.

What makes V-C Jagadesh Kumar the face of JNU unrest

An excellent teacher, or a bad administrator? A robotic stickler for rules, or a man with no respect for them? A square peg in a round hole, or a humble misfit everywhere? The Indian Express finds out what makes Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar the face of the JNU unrest.

Hardik Pandya fails mandatory fitness tests, dropped out of India A’s tour of New Zealand

India’s hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s return to cricket after recovering from back injury has been further delayed as he failed mandatory fitness tests in Mumbai on Saturday. Pandya was earlier included in India A’s tour of New Zealand for three List A games starting January 22. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been named as Pandya’s replacement in India A squad.

