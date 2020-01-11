Top news today evening: PM faces student backlash on Kolkata visit; Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian plane, and more

A wrap of everything that has happened today. A wrap of everything that has happened today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata Saturday. He arrived in Kolkata amid protests by students. The security has been heightened in the city. The PM is in Kolkata to take part in the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust. After meeting the Prime Minister, Banerjee said she asked the PM to withdraw CAA, NPR, and NRC.

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday reasserted the force’s allegiance to the core values of the Constitution and the values of the Preamble. “Justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity as enshrined in Constitution must guide us,” Naravane said in his first press conference since he took charge as the Army Chief on December 31.

Days after 176 people were killed in a Boeing 737 crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran Saturday admitted to “unintentionally” shooting down the aircraft. In a statement released by its military, Iran blamed “human error” for the accident and said the plane was mistaken for “a hostile target”. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif too accepted shooting and calling it a disastrous mistake.

Two luxury apartment complexes in Kochi were reduced to piles of rubble in seconds on Saturday after authorities detonated explosives filled in the structures, complying with the Supreme Court order to bring down the four unauthorised buildings in Maradu municipality here. The remaining two apartments will be demolished tomorrow.

The Supreme Court’s judgment on the internet restrictions in the Kashmir Valley has one clear unqualified message — it clearly lays down that any government order that impacts the exercise of fundamental rights must be a reasoned and publicly-accessible order. The judgment, despite making the right noises, leaves matters of relief to the future, writes Raman Jit Singh Chima, chair of the Internet Freedom Foundation.

Iran admitting that it accidentally shot down Ukrainian passenger jet killing 176 people mirrors another very similar tragedy that took place more than 30 years ago in the region – when 290 people, including 66 children, lost their lives due to a mistake made by a United States Navy commander in the Strait of Hormuz, for which then American President Ronald Reagan had expressed “deep regret”. The US had said at the time that the airliner had been targeted after the warship mistook it for an Iranian fighter jet on a hostile mission.

Skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and newbie Navdeep Saini were among the major gainers in the ICC T20I rankings after the just concluded series against Sri Lanka. While Kohli jumped one place to 9th in the list, Rahul was placed at the 6th spot, reducing the point difference between him and Glenn Maxwell. Saini jumped 146 places to the 98th spot.

Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role, has earned Rs 4.77 crore on Day 1. At the box office, the film faces competition from Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal. The film was drawn into a controversy recently when Padukone appeared in solidarity with the JNU students in New Delhi.

