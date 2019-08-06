Top news today evening: J-K in Lok Sabha, Maine kabhi yeh Hindustan nahin dekha, says Farooq Abdullah and more

Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha today

Rewriting the political landscape of the country, the BJP-led NDA government Tuesday tabled the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, in Lok Sabha. The Bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature similar to Delhi or Puducherry, and Ladakh without one like Chandigarh, was passed with a two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha.

Maine kabhi yeh Hindustan nahin dekha: Farooq Abdullah on Jammu & Kashmir bifurcation

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the government’s decision to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories felt like “your body was being carved”. Speaking to news channel NDTV, Abdullah asked if the government will “divide our hearts too.” In his first reaction to the development, the former Chief Minister broke down, saying he hopes the country stands by Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi on Article 370: National integration isn’t furthered by tearing apart J&K

With Congress leaders split on scrapping of the special status to Jammu-Kashmir, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Monday slammed the BJP government saying “national integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K”. He also warned that the government’s move will have “grave implications for our national security”.

Unnao rape survivor critical, on life support system, says AIIMS

The Unnao rape survivor, who was airlifted from Lucknow to Delhi’s AIIMS, remains critical and is on life support system, a press release by the hospital said. “She is sick, on life support systems, needing medication to support her blood pressure. The patient remains critical and is undergoing treatment under a multi-disciplinary team of doctors,” the AIIMS statement said.

Mukesh Ambani loses $2.4 billion in one-day market meltdown

The wealthiest 500 people on Earth lost 2.1% of their collective net worth on Monday as US stocks plunged in their biggest drop this year. Twenty-one members of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index lost $1 billion or more as investors reacted to stepped-up tensions between the US and China. Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos declined the most, shedding $3.4 billion as shares of the online retailer tumbled.

ICC Test Rankings: Steve Smith overtakes Cheteshwar Pujara after twin Ashes Ton

After two consecutive centuries in Ashes 2019 opener at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Steve Smith becomes the No.3 batsman in ICC Test batsman rankings after accumulating 903 points. Smith went past India’s Cheteshwar Pujara to gain one spot. Smith made a terrific comeback by rescuing Australia from 122 for 8 in the first innings to get them to a respectable score followed by another century to put his side in the driver’s seat on day four of the first Test.