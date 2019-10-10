Top news today evening: India reacts to Turkey-Syria clash, Nobel Literature prize announced and more

‘Deeply concerned’: India calls upon Turkey to exercise restraint against Kurdish forces in Syria

India on Thursday said that it was “deeply concerned” about the ongoing military operation by Turkey on Kurdish forces in northern Syria. “We are deeply concerned at the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria. Turkey’s actions can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Nobel Prize in Literature: Peter Handke wins 2019 award, Olga Tokarczuk 2018

Two Nobel Prizes in literature — one for 2019 and one for 2018 — were announced Thursday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Austrian author Peter Handke is the winner of Nobel in literature this year and the award for 2018 went to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk. The 2018 award was postponed following sex abuse allegations that had rocked the Swedish Academy.

PMC bank scam: Govt, RBI will resolve matter urgently, assures Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday assured Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank account holders that the government and RBI were on an urgent basis looking to resolve the ongoing restrictions imposed. Sitharaman was accosted by bank holders outside the BJP office in Mumbai where she arrived to address the media on the performance of the Devendra Fadnavis government ahead of the elections.

No date fixed for Kartarpur corridor inauguration, will open ‘on-time’: Pakistan

With the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev approaching next month, Pakistan on Thursday said no date has been fixed so far for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, however, assured that it will open “on time”. The Kartarpur corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal’s ton sets the tone on opening day

Mayank Agarwal lifted the hopes of Indians along with his bat on the first day of the second Test against South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Thursday, as India ended the day on 273/3 with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on the crease.

Rekha: The enduring fame and pain of Bollywood’s original diva

On the occasion of Rekha’s 65th birthday, here’s a look at her biography, Rekha: The Untold Story, written by Yasser Usman. The book attempts to bring forth her extraordinary personality though it takes the familiar route that kept gossip and fan magazines of a certain era in circulation – Rekha’s salacious personal life.

Bala trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana takes on yet another brave role

The trailer of Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam is out and undoubtedly, Khurrana stands out in the almost 3-minute clip. The trailer gives a sneak peek into a man’s life who’s struggling with his vanity issues as he is losing hair.

Watch : Modi-Xi Jinping Meet: Security tightened in Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram

About 9,000 police personnel have been deployed in the security for the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram.