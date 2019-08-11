Top news today evening: Amit Shah speaks on terrorism in Kashmir; will rain play spoilsport in today’s match; and more

Comparing RSS to Nazis, Imran Khan alleges India attempting to change Kashmir’s demography

Days after India expressed that decision of scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 is its internal matter, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday alleged that it is “attempt to change the demography of Kashmir.”

Surprising that CWC still wants Sonia, Rahul to lead: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

The appointment of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as interim president indicates that the Grand Old Party has not learnt any lessons from its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections even as dynasty politics were rejected by the voters, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan said on Sunday.

Removal of Article 370 will end terrorism in Kashmir: Amit Shah

Defending his government’s decision to render Article 370 of the Constitution ineffective, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday said the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir will end terrorism and enable the progress of the region. Shah who was speaking at the launch of a book on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Chennai, said, he firmly believed Article 370 that gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir should be removed as it was not beneficial to the country.

Watch: Policeman carries two kids on shoulders to safety in flood-hit Gujarat, gets praise from CM

A video, tweeted by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, shows Pruthviraj Jadeja, a Gujarat police constable, carrying two children on his shoulders for over 1.5 km as he walks through waist-deep water at Kalyanpar village of Morbi district, about 200 km from capital Ahmedabad.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Port of Spain Weather Forecast Today: Will rain play spoilsport again?

After rain washed out the first ODI of the three-match series between West Indies and Indies, all eyes are now on the second one-dayer which is to be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad today. As per Accuweather, It will be a partly cloudy day in the morning and the afternoon. But the chances of rainfall lies low – between 20 percent in the early morning hours to going down to 7 percent by the afternoon.

Samsung Galaxy Book S hands-on: A stylish always-connected laptop that lasts 23 hours

Samsung wants to offer a laptop that behaves like your smartphone. It is always connected to the internet, has a battery that can last multiple days, and boasts a premium build. Enter the Galaxy Book S. This is the first commercially available always-on PC with Qualcomm’s 8-core Snapdragon 8cx processor, a 7nm System-on-Chip (SoC) that is aimed to compete with Intel’s Core i5 chip.