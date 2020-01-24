Top news today evening: IMF chief on India’s growth slowdown; India stun Kiwis in first T20; and more

A wrap of top news today evening. A wrap of top news today evening.

Growth slowdown in India temporary, momentum likely to improve: IMF chief

Days after the IMF marginally lowered its growth estimate for India to 4.8 per cent for 2019, its chief Kristalina Georgieva Friday said growth slowdown in India is temporary. “Growth slowdown in India is temporary and that it expects momentum to improve going ahead,” PTI quoted Georgieva as saying.

Delhi Assembly polls 2020 LIVE updates

The Election Commission Friday slapped a notice on Kapil Mishra for calling Delhi elections a contest between India and Pakistan; Kejriwal says in “limited dose freebies are good for the economy”.

Indian student stabbed in Toronto, Jaishankar expresses shock

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday asked MEA officials to arrange a visa for the family of an Indian student who was stabbed by an unidentified assailant in Canada’s Toronto. “Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. I am asking MEA officials to help with her family’s visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884,” Jaishankar said.

Shobha Karandlaje booked over tweet saying ‘Kerala Hindus denied water for backing CAA’

The Kerala Police has registered a case against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje for a social media post that alleged Hindu families in Malappuram were not given water for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul shine as Kohli & Co. gun down 204

Shreyas Iyer’s 26-ball half-century along with KL Rahul’s blitzkrieg at the top of the order helped India beat New Zealand by six wickets at Eden Park in the opening encounter of the five-match T20I series on Friday.

Honor 9X review: Good specifications, but is it too late?

Honor 9X has been upgraded with triple back cameras instead of Honor 8X’s dual cameras as well as a bigger display and battery. The processor, though is Kirin 710F, a slightly tweaked version of the older Kirin 710, which has the same specifications.

Panga movie review: A ‘panga’ worth taking

That Jaya Nigam, played with absolute conviction by Kangana Ranuat, dares to dream of a past life where she was in the spotlight, is a straight-off win, subject-wise.

‘You’re a monster’: Man faces netizens’ heat for slicing books in half to make it portable

A Twitter user had an unusual solution to carrying heavy books—slicing them in half. After one of his colleagues called him a ‘book murderer’, he decided to take others’ opinions on Twitter but ended up receiving the wrath of many bookworms online.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App