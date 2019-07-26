Top news today evening: House unites against Azam Khan’s sexist remark, Pak cricketer Mohd Amir announces retirement from Tests and more

Azam Khan’s ‘sexist’ remark: House unites for action, Speaker to meet all leaders

A day after Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan made objectionable remarks about Bihar MP Rama Devi in Lok Sabha, several ministers have complained to the Speaker Om Birla and demanded an apology from Khan. “I will hold a meeting with leaders of all parties and then make a decision,” Birla said Friday. While Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded Khan’s suspension from the House, Smriti Irani called it a “blot” on all legislators.

‘Govt hurriedly passing bills without scrutiny’: Oppn parties seek intervention

A total of 17 opposition parties in a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed “serious concerns” over the passage of bills without any scrutiny in Parliament. The letter, signed by opposition parties including Congress, SP, BSP, TMC, RJD, TDP, CPI, and CPI(M), states their ‘anguish and serious concern over the manner which the Government is hurriedly passing legislations without any scrutiny’. The letter alleged that 60 per cent bills were sent for scrutiny during the 14th Lok Sabha session, 71 per cent bills were sent for scrutiny in the 15th session while only 26 per cent of bills have been sent for scrutiny in the 16th Lok Sabha session, news agency PTI reported.

Explained: Why Mamata has rushed to say sorry to a college professor in Bengal

College professor Subrata Chatterjee of West Bengal’s Konnagar was assaulted by alleged members of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad after he intervened on behalf of students who were being compelled to raise pro-Mamata and TMC slogans. Although the TMCP initially denied its involvement in the incident, Mamata rang up the professor on Thursday and assured him of action against the hoodlums. Mamata’s quick reaction to the incident reflects her realisation of the damage that the Trinamool Congress’s reputation for hooliganism, highhandedness, and corruption is causing to the party.

Video: Meet Indian-origin ministers in new UK cabinet

Newly-elected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has committed British lawmakers that he will work “flat out” to meet the October 31 Brexit deadline.

Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel and Alok Sharma are among the three Indian-origin ministers soon to be inducted into the UK government. Johnson called the task in hand for his new cabinet as momentous and that it came “at a pivotal moment in our country’s history”, as reported by The New York Times.

Mohammad Amir announces retirement from Test cricket

In a statement released by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. The 27-year-old Pakistan bowler said he now wants to focus on white-ball cricket. Amir made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in July 2009. He went on to feature in 36 Tests, taking 119 wickets at an average of 30.47. His claimed six for 44, his best bowling figures against the West Indies in Kingston in April 2017.

Viral Video: Retro Kapil Dev flicker book sparks wave of nostalgia

A Twitter user posted a video of her mother flipping through the pages of a flicker book featuring Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev. In the book, which was part of a series created by a soft drink brand, showed the cricketer bowling on one side while the other side had him drinking a soft drink. Nostalgic Twitterati’s who had once owned the book, or similar ones, replied to the tweet making it viral.