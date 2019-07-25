Top news today evening: Heated discussion over triple talaq bill in LS, MS Dhoni to serve in Kashmir, and more

‘Glaring admission’: MEA on Imran Khan’s remarks that Kashmir militants still in Pakistan

Advertising

The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday described Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that about 30,000-40,000 “armed people” who fought in Kashmir or Afghanistan were still in Pakistan as “glaring admission”, adding that it was time for Islamabad to take “credible and irreversible action” against terror groups.

Heated discussion in Lok Sabha over triple talaq bill

The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated discussed over the Triple Talaq bill, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claiming that the bill is introduced to push away the Muslims from their religion. He also questioned the government on why no law was introduced against mob lynching in the country. Meanwhile, there was an uproar in the Rajya Sabha on Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Priyanka Gandhi tweets video of molestation victim being shamed by UP Police

Advertising

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Thursday tweeted a video in which a molestation victim was being shamed by the UP Police. “On one hand crimes against women are not going down in Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand protectors of law are behaving in this manner,” she wrote on Twitter.

Siddaramaiah rubbishes reports that he instigated rebels to bring down coalition govt

Two days after his ministry fell and he lost a trust vote in the state Assembly, Karnataka caretaker Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Thursday said that no one can give a stable government in the state in the present political scenario.

Paris sizzles, London boils as record heat threatens Europe

Paris, London, and points across Europe are bracing for record temperatures on Thursday, as the second heatwave this summer bakes the continent. Climate scientists warn this could become the new normal in many parts of the world.

MS Dhoni to serve in Kashmir, to perform patrolling and guard duty

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni will undertake duties like patrolling, guard and post duty while he serves with his battalion in Kashmir, the Army said Thursday. The Indian Army’s statement said, “Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni is proceeding to 106 TA Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from 31 Jul-15 Aug 19.”