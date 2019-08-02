Top news today evening: Govt suspends Amarnath yatra, asks tourists to leave Kashmir; UAPA Bill passed in RS

Amarnath Yatra suspended citing terror threats, govt asks tourists, yatris to leave Kashmir immediately

In an unprecedented move, the Governor’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir Friday suspended the annual 2019 Amarnath Yatra ahead of time and asked tourists in the state to leave immediately. The government has cited intelligence inputs of terror threats as the reason behind restricting the pilgrimage nearly a fortnight ahead of its scheduled termination.

Rajya Sabha passes UAPA Bill, govt can now declare an individual a terrorist

Amid the call from the opposition to send the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 to a select committee, the Rajya Sabha Friday passed it with 147 votes in favour and 42 against it. Home Minister Amit Shah, during a discussion on the Bill, said that terrorism had no religion and every member of the House should show their support to the Bill to bring stringent laws against it.

Ayodhya mediation unsuccessful, SC to begin day-to-day hearings on August 6

The Supreme Court Friday said that the mediation process in the Ram temple-Babri Masjid case failed to result in any settlement, the court will commence day to day hearings of the appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court on the disputed site, on August 6. The top court was reviewing the report submitted by a three-member mediation panel in the case.

Explained: Why district-wise figures of people excluded from NRC draft matter

The Assam government on Thursday released the district-wise figures of people excluded from the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) published in July last year. It used the data to argue that the process is flawed. The NRC is an exercise to identify Indian citizens living in Assam, a state marked by illegal migration from Bangladesh.

Express Video: What changes will the new medical bill bring?

Once the NMC Bill is enacted, the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, will stand repealed. The Bill provides for just one medical entrance test across the country.

OrganSecure is an Indian student’s app that uses AI to make organ donation easier

“The process of organ donation is very difficult, something I realised when I watched the web series ‘Breathe’ on Amazon Prime. Seeing WHO’s statistics, I saw that organ donation is a very big issue not only in India, but worldwide. That was the inspiration for me to start building the application,” explains student developer Pratik Mohapatra in a telephonic conversation with indianexpress.com. Mohapatra is the creator of OrganSecure, an award-winning app that uses artificial intelligence or AI as it attempts to make the process of organ donation simpler in India