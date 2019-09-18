Top news today evening: Govt bans e-cigarettes, Ayodhya hearing likely to end on Oct 18, and more

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday said the Union Cabinet had approved an ordinance banning production, import, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes. The Union Cabinet also approved 78-day wages as productivity bonus to railway employees, which will benefit 11 lakh employees.

Advertising

A Supreme Court bench hearing the Ayodhya title dispute case on Wednesday said it hopes to complete the hearing in the matter by October 18. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also said that petitioners in the case are free to resort to mediation through the apex court appointed panel, but the day-to-day hearing in the case would continue.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Tehran did not want conflict in the region and accused the United States and a Saudi-led military coalition of starting a war in Yemen, according to Iranian news agencies.

Shyam Ramsay, one of the Ramsay Brothers known for popularising horror genre in Indian cinema, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 67. Shyam helmed movies like Andhera (1975), Saboot (1980), Purana Mandir (1984), Purani Haveli (1989), Dhund: The Fog (2003), Koi Hai (2017) among others.

Advertising

At any time starting the end of Thursday, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom will deliver its judgment on an extraordinary legal question: Did Prime Minister Boris Johnson “lie” to the Queen? And, if he did, can the courts do anything about it? The matter stemmed from the decision made by Johnson to ask the Queen to prorogue — basically suspend — Parliament for an unusually long time, a move that a court in Edinburgh last week ruled was illegal.

Vinesh Phogat, competing in the 53 kg category, qualified for the 2020 Olympics after defeating World No. 1 Sarah Hildebrandt in the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday. The 25-year-old triumphed over her American opponent with a 8-2 win in the second repechage round to secure her place at the Tokyo Games, which is going to start from July 24, 2020.

Incessant rainfall in Andhra Pradesh has led to a flood-like situation in several areas and has also submerged the famous Mahanandi temple in Kurnool district. A video clip that has gone viral shows overflowing rainwater gushing out from the premises of the Mahanadi temple.

Samsung’s new Galaxy M30s tries to change the perception of big battery phones by offering a solid experience that rival even premium smartphones. Starting at Rs 13,999, the Galaxy M30s gives the impression of a premium mid-range smartphone, thanks to an FHD+ display, triple rear-facing cameras, and Exynos 9611 processor.