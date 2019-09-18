Top news today evening: Govt bans e-cigarettes, Ayodhya hearing likely to end on Oct 18, and more

Government bans e-cigarettes citing health risk to youth
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday said the Union Cabinet had approved an ordinance banning production, import, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes. The Union Cabinet also approved 78-day wages as productivity bonus to railway employees, which will benefit 11 lakh employees.
Ayodhya case: SC says hearing likely to end by Oct 18, parties free to mediate
A Supreme Court bench hearing the Ayodhya title dispute case on Wednesday said it hopes to complete the hearing in the matter by October 18. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also said that petitioners in the case are free to resort to mediation through the apex court appointed panel, but the day-to-day hearing in the case would continue.
Iran’s Hassan Rouhani blames US, Saudi for conflict in region
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Tehran did not want conflict in the region and accused the United States and a Saudi-led military coalition of starting a war in Yemen, according to Iranian news agencies.
Shyam Ramsay of Ramsay Brothers passes away
Shyam Ramsay, one of the Ramsay Brothers known for popularising horror genre in Indian cinema, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 67. Shyam helmed movies like Andhera (1975), Saboot (1980), Purana Mandir (1984), Purani Haveli (1989), Dhund: The Fog (2003), Koi Hai (2017) among others.
Did Boris lie to the Queen? The question before Britain’s top court
At any time starting the end of Thursday, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom will deliver its judgment on an extraordinary legal question: Did Prime Minister Boris Johnson “lie” to the Queen? And, if he did, can the courts do anything about it? The matter stemmed from the decision made by Johnson to ask the Queen to prorogue — basically suspend — Parliament for an unusually long time, a move that a court in Edinburgh last week ruled was illegal.
Vinesh Phogat qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, up for bronze in Worlds
Vinesh Phogat, competing in the 53 kg category, qualified for the 2020 Olympics after defeating World No. 1 Sarah Hildebrandt in the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday. The 25-year-old triumphed over her American opponent with a 8-2 win in the second repechage round to secure her place at the Tokyo Games, which is going to start from July 24, 2020.
Viral video: Mahanandi temple gets submerged as heavy rains lash Andhra Pradesh
Incessant rainfall in Andhra Pradesh has led to a flood-like situation in several areas and has also submerged the famous Mahanandi temple in Kurnool district. A video clip that has gone viral shows overflowing rainwater gushing out from the premises of the Mahanadi temple.
Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Insanely long battery life, triple cameras for Rs 13,999
Samsung’s new Galaxy M30s tries to change the perception of big battery phones by offering a solid experience that rival even premium smartphones. Starting at Rs 13,999, the Galaxy M30s gives the impression of a premium mid-range smartphone, thanks to an FHD+ display, triple rear-facing cameras, and Exynos 9611 processor.