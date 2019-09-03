Top news today evening: Delhi court extends Chidambaram’s CBI custody, Sensex nosedives over 700 points and many more

INX Media case: Delhi court extends Chidambaram’s CBI custody till Sept 5 as per SC order

A Delhi court extended the CBI custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram till September 5 in accordance with a Supreme Corder order. Chidambaram’s CBI custody was ending today after the court extended it by a day on Monday.The CBI has sought an extension of Chidambaram’s custodial interrogation by two days in the case related to corruption charges in the INX Media case. “The order passed by the Supreme Court today has been downloaded by the staff from the official website (Supreme Court). The Solicitor General has told the court about the order. In view of the above, I deem it appropriate that CBI custody (of Chidambaram) shall remain till September 5,” the judge said.

Sensex nosedives over 700 points, worst fall in 11 months

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex nosedived 769.88 points to end at 36,562.91 as trading closed. Meanwhile, NSE Nifty ended at 10,798, down 225 points or 2.04 per cent. The shelling was dragged in the final hours of trading as the Indian indices continue to remain under pressure of fall in GDP. According to traders, market sentiment took a hit on account of weak macroeconomic data releases and a double-digit decline in auto sales in August as the sector continued to reel under one of the worst slowdowns in its history.

Mobile phone services in Valley to be restored in 20 days: Amit Shah to J&K delegation

Mobile phone services in Jammu and Kashmir would be restored in the next 15-20 days, Home Minister Amit Shah told a delegation of sarpanch (village head) and panch (panchayat member) from the state who met him, PTI reported. “The Home Minister told the delegation that mobile phone services in Jammu and Kashmir will be restored in the next 15-20 days,” PTI quoted Zuber Nishad Bhat, a sarpanch from Harvan in Srinagar district, as saying. Moreover, Amit Shah informed the delegation that village heads and panchayat members would get police security and an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each, PTI reported said.

Chinmayanand case: UP police forms SIT to probe allegations by law student

Following a Supreme Court order, the Uttar Pradesh police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe charges levelled by a law student from Shahjahanpur against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand. The SIT will be headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police and will look into two cross FIRs filed in the case. The development comes on the back of a Supreme Court directive Monday to the state government to constitute an SIT to “address the grievances” raised by the law student who had gone missing last month from her college in Shahjahanpur, alleging harassment by the college authorities.

Beef dropped from Malayali association’s food menu in Frankfurt after protests

A Malayali cultural association based in Frankfurt, Germany said in a Facebook post Sunday that it was prodded by the Indian Consulate there to revise its food menu and drop beef from it after a few people raised objections to it. The incident was reported at the Indien Fest organised by the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Frankfurt where all state representatives were asked to display common delicacies with the exception of alcohol. The clarification from Kerala Samajam Frankfurt (KSF), the association, came amid reports that a bunch of people, who had attended the festival, objected to the presence of beef on the menu and protested arguing that the item was ‘not part of Indian culture’.

Heartwarming video of dog digging her puppies out of debris leaves netizens emotional

A heartwarming video of a stray dog digging her puppies out of the debris of a collapsed house has left netizens emotional after it went viral on social media. The clip has been viewed over 16 lakh times and was shared on YouTube by an animal rescue organisation, Animal Aid Unlimited, India after they were alerted about a dog howling in the area. The 4.35-minute video features the stray dog, who is seen whining even as it directs the rescuer to the particular area. Following the dog’s lead, the rescuer removes the stone and rubble from the spot. According to the viral clip, though the rescue team was not sure whether the puppies were alive or not, the determination of the dog kept them going.