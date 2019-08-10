Top news today evening: CWC to pick new Congress president; National Conference move SC over Article 370, and more

Here’s the top news on Saturday evening. (Source: File)

CWC meeting: Rahul, Sonia Gandhi exit, say won’t participate in picking new Congress chief

Former Congress presidents Rahul and Sonia Gandhi Saturday said they would not take part in the process of nominating the next party chief. At a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi today, the leaders said they could not be part of the consultations as they have served as heads of the party in the past. During the CWC meeting, it was also decided that Congress chief ministers, state presidents and party office bearers would be consulted before a new president was chosen.

Omar Abdullah’s NC moves SC over President’s order on Article 370

The National Conference, led by former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, moved the Supreme Court Saturday challenging the President’s order on revoking provisions of Article 370 which grant Jammu and Kashmir special status. In its petition, the party also sought direction from the apex court to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which was ratified by Parliament on Wednesday, as “unconstitutional, void and inoperative”.

Thar Express gets Pakistan clearance for onward journey to Karachi

A day after services of the Thar Express was suspended, Pakistan Saturday gave clearance for its last journey to Karachi, which 165 passengers onboard, PTI reported. The train connects Jodhpur’s Bhagat ki Kothi station to Karachi. The train will reach the zero point station, at the international border with Pakistan, after which transfer of passengers will take place, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Kerala rains: Cochin International Airport to commence flight operations from Sunday noon

A day after operations were shut at the Cochin International Airport, authorities Saturday said that flight operations will resume from 12 noon on Sunday. “Airport is ready. Flight operations will resume at 12 noon tomorrow. That is ahead of the deadline. Airlines are instructed to facilitate services accordingly,” a Cochin International Airport Limited spokesperson told reporters.

Ind A vs WI A: Shubman Gill to Shahbaz Nadeem, players who put standalone performances

After wrapping up the ODI series with a 4-1 win over Windies A, Hanuma Vihari-led India A outplayed the Carribeans in the three-match unofficial Test series as well. Riding on some of the best performances, India A won the series 2-0. Here’s a quick look on India A’s top five performers in the series.

Saaho trailer: Prabhas promises a high-octane actioner

Saaho seems to be the best possible return of Prabhas to the big screen post Baahubali. The Telugu megastar is teaming up with director Sujeeth and Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Saaho. The makers of this high-octane actioner released its trailer today, leaving fans asking for more. Saaho has been in the making for almost two years now. Touted to be Tollywood’s biggest and costliest action film to date, it also features some expensive high-octane action sequences.