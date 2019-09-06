Top news today evening: Chandrayaan-2’s Moon landing tonight, another IAS officer quits and many more

Countdown begins for Chandrayaan-2’s soft landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-2’s lander module, Vikram, will attempt to make a soft landing on the south polar region of the lunar surface tonight. The Vikram Lander is scheduled to begin its descent to the surface of the Moon at around 1.30 am on Saturday at the speed of 6 km per second, or about 21,600 km per hour.

Another IAS officer quits, says fundamental building blocks of democracy being compromised

Days after Kannan Gopinathan, a 2012-batch IAS officer, tendered his resignation hinting towards “losing his voice” while performing official duties, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sasikanth Senthil stepped down from the IAS on Friday. Senthil claimed that it is “unethical” for him to continue as a civil servant “when the fundamental building blocks of our diverse democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner”.

2002 Godhra riots: Gujarat govt to table final report in Assembly

The Gujarat government has agreed to table the final report of Justices GT Nanavati and Akshay Mehta commission of inquiry that probed into the 2002 Godhra train burning and the communal riots that followed, in the state assembly. The final report was handed over by the commission, to the then chief minister Anandiben Patel on November 2014, months after Narendra Modi was elected as prime minister that year.

‘Seven minutes of terror’ approach. Beyond lies a new world of opportunity

Although television animation has made space exploration look deceptively simple, space exploration is not for the faint of heart. The technology, the human effort, and the nerves that are needed to undertake such a journey are of an altogether different order, writes Amitabha Ghosh, a celebrated NASA scientist, as he explains the significance of the Chandrayaan-2 mission – for ISRO, India, the world, and humankind as a whole.

Study says no traces of Steppe pastoralists, Iranian farmers in ancient Harappan genome

The largest-ever study of ancient human DNA, that analyses the genomes of 524 ancient individuals, along with a study of the first genome of an individual from the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation, was released Thursday. It traces DNA from a woman in a 4,500-year-old burial site in Rakhigarhi and finds that the genome lacks any ancestry from Steppe pastoralists or Iranian Farmers.

Off-duty pilot comes to rescue of delayed flight, hailed as a ‘legend’

Michael Bradley, an off-duty easyJet pilot was among the stranded passengers who were on a flight from Manchester to Spain, when he found out that his flight was delayed because of the absence of a pilot. Bradley called up the airline and asked whether he could be of any help and got the permission to fly the plane. People praised the pilot’s actions and said he was a hero.