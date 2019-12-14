Top news today evening: Farooq Abdullah’s detention extended, internet remains snapped in Assam and more

Here are the top news today evening.

CAB protests LIVE Updates: Internet services suspended across Assam till Monday

In the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Billacross northeast India, suspension of internet services in Assam was extended till December 16 to prevent alleged misuse of social media in disturbing peace, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying on Saturday. Violent agitations continued to rock parts of West Bengal for a second consecutive day as protesters torched several buses and portions of a railway station complex. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday accused Congress of stoking violence against the amended Bill.

‘Rape in India’ remark: I am Rahul Gandhi, not Savarkar, won’t apologise for speaking truth

Refusing to succumb to pressure from the BJP over his ‘rape in India’ remark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he will not apologise for speaking out the “truth” and instead, sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Union Home Minister Amit Shah for “destroying” the country’s economy.

J&K admin extends Farooq Abdullah’s detention by three months under PSA

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday extended the detention of National Conference (NC) chief and three-time chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah by three months, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. The decision was recommended by the advisory board of the Home Department of the Union Territory of J&K under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

CBI books Leela Samson over irregularities

The CBI has booked ace Bharatnatyam dancer and former Chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi Leela Samson for alleged “unfruitful expenditure” of Rs 7.02 crore on the renovation of Koothambalam auditorium of Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai, officials said Saturday. Samson, a Padma Shree awardee and also a former chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification, has been booked along with the then officers of the Foundation.

‘Welcome aboard’: Kejriwal ties up with Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC ahead of Delhi polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to tie up with the Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) to boost its campaign ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections early next year. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM said, “Happy to share that IndianPAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!”

Explained: What is the ‘Phase One’ agreement that the US and China have just signed?

Under the “Phase One” agreement, the US will reduce some tariffs in exchange for increased Chinese purchases of American farm and energy goods. A statement issued by the office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said that the US will be maintaining 25 per cent tariffs on approximately $250 billion of Chinese imports, along with 7.5 per cent tariffs on approximately $120 billion of Chinese imports.

INDvWI: An ODI storm in a T(20) cup

The three-match ODI series that begins on Sunday between India and West Indies is overshadowed by two seemingly unrelated events, but correlated in the larger scheme. First, and imminently, the IPL auction scheduled on December 19 in Kolkata and then, more pertinently, the T20 World Cup which’s (only) ten months away in Australia.

Watch: Varanasi bride and groom exchange garlands made of onion, garlic

The soaring prices of the humble kitchen staple, onion, have forced people to regard it as no less valuable than gold. Strangely so, onion made its way into this UP wedding where the couple exchanged garlands made of onion and garlic, not traditional flowers.

