Top news today evening: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar booked by CBI, mortal remains of CCD owner brought home, and more

BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar booked by CBI in Unnao rape victim accident case

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was booked by the CBI along with 10 others Wednesday on charges of attempt to murder in the accident case of the Unnao rape victim, reported PTI. Sengar, who has already been chargesheeted by CBI for rape, is already in jail after being arrested on April 13 last year.

CCD owner dead: Mortal remains brought home, BSY pays last respects

In the evening, Siddhartha’s mortal remains was brought to his ancestral home in Chethanahalli at Mudigere taluk. Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa was among the first to pay last respects to the Cafe Coffee Day founder.

MEA shoots off letter to Pak High Commission over ‘killing of innocent civilians’ along LoC

A day after an infant died in Pakistani mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shahpur area, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shot off a letter to the Pakistan High Commission, condemning deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, ANI reported. The MEA also said the act was against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

Explained: The long journey from West Bengal to Bangla

Over the years, several demands have been made, for reasons that could be either political or administrative, to change the name of West Bengal. The first such demand can be traced back to 1999, when the then chief minister Jyoti Basu took the initiative.

Man cancels order over delivery person’s religion, Zomato wins hearts by taking stand

A user of the app complained to Zomato about how the service had “allocated a non-Hindu rider” to deliver an order. As the man’s complaint garnered attention, the company took to Twitter to reply: “Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion.”

Bengaluru is India’s best city for students, London tops global list: QS ranking 2018

Only two Indian cities made in the list of top 100 cities for students in the global rankings. India’s top city was Bengaluru at 81st spot, followed by Mumbai at 85th.