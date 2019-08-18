Top news today evening: Hooda rebels against Congress; 2G internet services suspended in J&K again, and more

In rebellion mode, Bhupinder Hooda says he’s CM candidate, with or without Congress

After four decades of association with the Congress, Haryana’s two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday announced rebellion from the stage of his “Parivartan rally” in Rohtak while declaring himself as the chief ministerial candidate, with or without his party. Unlike the Congress, which prepares an election manifesto with the help of a committee comprising senior leadership before releasing it, Hooda appeared on the stage pre-planned and announced his own manifesto, declaring various sops, including 75 per cent reservation in jobs for the people of Haryana.

J-K: To prevent fake news, 2G internet services suspended again

A day after 2G mobile internet services were resumed in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration Sunday once again snapped services in some divisions. Attributing it as a precautionary method, the services were suspended in areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur. The decision was taken in a bid to avoid the circulation of fake news on social networking sites, sources said.

If talks happen with Pakistan, it will be on PoK: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that if bilateral talks between India and Pakistan were to happen, it will be on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). “Some people believe that talks should be held with Pakistan but as long as Pakistan supports terror, there will be no talks. If there will be talks, it will be on PoK,” he said.

Arun Jaitley admitted in AIIMS: Kejriwal, Smriti Irani, Paswan meet BJP leader

Several leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Union ministers Smriti Irani and Ram Vilas Paswan met ailing BJP leader Arun Jaitley in AIIMS today. Jaitley has been put on life support system and a multidisciplinary team of doctors at AIIMS is monitoring his condition.

Journalist, brother shot dead in UP; CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 5 lakh aid

A photojournalist of a leading Hindi newspaper and his brother were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district early Sunday morning. The police have claimed prima facie that journalist Ashish Janwani and his brother got into an argument with their neighbours over the disposal of waste that took a violent turn later. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the journalist and his brother.

Islamic State claims Afghan wedding suicide blast that killed 63

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility on Sunday for a suicide blast at a wedding reception in Afghanistan that killed 63 people, underling the dangers the country faces even if the Taliban agree a pact with the United States.

The Saturday night attack came as the Taliban and the United States try to negotiate an agreement on the withdrawal of US forces in exchange for a Taliban commitment on security and peace talks with Afghanistan’s US-backed government.

Steve Smith diagnosed with delayed concussion, Australia allowed to play substitute

Steve Smith has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2nd Ashes Test, with doubts hanging over his participation in the 3rd Test as well, according to a statement by Cricket Australia. Marnus Labuschagne has been approved as Smith’s replacement, making him the first ever concussion substitute in international cricket.