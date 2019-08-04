Top news today evening: Amit Shah holds meeting with NSA; shooting rampage in Texas and Ohio, and more

Kashmir on edge, Amit Shah holds meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, security officials

Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top security officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Sunday and is believed to have discussed the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir

After Indian Army’s strongly-worded statement, Pakistan PM Imran Khan repeats ‘cluster bombs’ claim

Days after the Indian Army foiled a cross-border infiltration bid by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT), Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday accused India of using cluster bombs against civilians living across the Line of Control (LoC). Khan also recalled US President Donal Trump’s offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue, saying “this has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis”.

Chandrayaan-2 sends back images of Earth. Yes, these are the real ones!

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday released the first set of images of earth captured by Chandrayaan-2 from outer space.

After Texas, shooting rampage in Ohio; at least nine dead, 16 injured

Hours after 20 people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart store in Texas, at least nine people were killed and 16 injured in a shooting rampage in Ohio.

Girl’s quick thinking saves her little brother from being strangled to death

A video of a girl saving her younger brother’s life inside an elevator in Turkey has taken the internet by storm. The boy would have been strangled to death had it not been for his quick thinking sister.

Bishan Singh Bedi hits back at Gautam Gambhir, says never said negative things about Navdeep Saini

A day after Gautam Gambhir slammed Bishan Singh Bedi on Twitter after Navdeep Saini’s made a remarkable international debut, the former India captain stated that he has never said anything negative about the 26-year-old pacer.