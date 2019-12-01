Top news today evening: Uddhav says still with Hindutva ideology, heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and more

Underlining his commitment to the shared ideology of Hindutva with the BJP, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray Sunday said he would never abandon it and that he would “always be friends” with his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis. “I have learnt a lot of things from Devendra Fadvanis and I will always be friends with him. I am still with the ideology of ‘Hindutva’ and won’t ever leave it. In the past five years, I have never betrayed the government,” news agency ANI quoted the chief minister as saying.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Sunday said that Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid’s disclosure that Kartarpur Corridor was the “brainchild” of their Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa and that it will “hurt India forever” exposes Islamabad’s nefarious intent behind the initiative. Expressing serious concern over Rashid’s admission, Amarinder said that Rashid, while justifying his stance on the issue, he completely exposed the wicked design of Pakistan behind the Corridor, which India had hoped would emerge as a bridge of peace between the two nations.

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI on Sunday decided to seek the Supreme Court’s approval to water down the administrative reforms on tenure cap for its office-bearers, aiming to clear the path for an extended stint for the former captain. The decision was taken at the Board’s 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will require the apex court’s approval. Besides this, Shah was named India’s representative to attend future meetings of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) chief executives committee.

Amid mounting public pressure and vocal protests by hundreds of people demanding death penalty for the four accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian, the residents of the colony where the victim stayed are turning away political leaders and film stars who wanted to call on her family Sunday to express their sympathies. The residents locked the gates of the colony and held placards that read: “No Media, No Police, No Outsiders”, “No sympathy, only action, justice”.

Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry Sunday received heavy showers as the North-East monsoon picked up pace last evening, claiming two lives in the state. The Met department has predicted more showers over the next two days in south India. Director of area cyclone-warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, N Puviarasan told PTI that the presence of upper air circulation caused heavy to very heavy rains

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday announced that it would indict Jamat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and other leaders of his outfits who were booked this July under charges of terror financing. The indictment will take place on December 7. Under pressure from the international community, Pakistan has been trying to investigate matters pertaining to the functioning and funding of the LeT, its charitable wing the JuD and its other branches in a bid to convince Paris-based watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), that it is taking enough steps to stop terror financing. At the moment, Pakistan has been placed in FATF’s grey list, making it difficult for the country to raise money on the bond market.

In a video that has gone viral, a man from Tamil Nadu is seen braving all odds to save a drowning peacock that had fallen in a snake-infested well. In the 3.26-minute video, the man can be seen using a make-shift harness to rappel down the 30-feet- well in order to reach the drowning bird.

A simple sound, almost like an extended “boing”, but the most unforgettable start to any ad jingle. A jingle that remained largely unchanged for decades and indeed laid the foundation of one of the biggest brands of its time. We are talking of the Nirma washing powder advertisement, which played a key role in one of the biggest underdog stories in Indian corporate history.