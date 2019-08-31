Top news today evening: Assam NRC final list, Hurricane Dorian, Maharashtra factory blast and more

Assam NRC Final List 2019: Over 19 lakh excluded, 3.11 crore included in list

The final list of the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam left out over 19 lakh people, almost half of the 40 lakh people excluded in the final draft published last year. Out of 3,30,27,661 applicants, a total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC.

“Taking into account all the persons already included and after disposal of all Claims and Objections and proceedings under Clause 4(3), it has been found that a total of 3,11,21,004 numbers of persons are found eligible for inclusion in Final NRC leaving out 19,06,657 numbers of persons including those who did not submit Claims,” Prateek Hajela, state coordinator of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), said. READ MORE

Maharashtra: 13 dead in explosion at chemical unit in Dhule district

At least 13 workers were killed and 58 injured on Saturday in an explosion of cylinders at a chemical factory based in Maharashtra’s Dhule. Out of the 58 injured, 12 are stated to be in a critical condition.

As many as 100 workers were present in the factory when the incident occurred around 9:30 am. The factory is located the Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district. READ MORE

Explained: Who are the 19 lakh excluded from Assam NRC, and what next for them?

The excluded applicants still have the option of appealing. They can approach, within a deadline, a Foreigners Tribunal with a certified copy of the rejection order from the NRC, along with the grounds for appeal. READ MORE

Hurricane Dorian: ‘Extremely dangerous’ Category 4 storm heads towards Florida

Hurricane Dorian on Friday turned into a Category 4 “extremely dangerous” storm as it headed towards Florida with increasingly powerful winds and drenching rains. The storm is expected to hit Florida on Monday morning.

In a statement, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said that Dorian was packing maximum sustained winds of 215km/h (130 mph).

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida. US President Donald Trump has authorised the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster-relief efforts.

Sania Mirza mistaken for PT Usha on Sports Day poster in Andhra, netizens pan officials

Organisers of National Sports Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam faced flak for putting up a poster of Sania Mirza bearing the name of legendary athlete PT Usha. The goof-up, spotted by passersby, soon created a buzz on social media, leaving the authorities red-faced. They later removed the poster.

The poster, which was put up near the Submarine museum, was to mark celebrations of National Sports day in the city. The gaffe soon caught the glare of the public, raising a storm on social media. READ MORE

Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max entire specifications, price leaked ahead of Sept 10 launch

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be unveiled at an event on September 10. Ahead of the official debut, full specifications of the iPhone 11 series have been leaked by MyDrivers, including image renders and prices. The three new iPhone models will have rear cameras aligned in a square setup on the top left, a major design change from the previous-generation iPhone.

The front will largely remain the same, complete with a rectangular notch. In addition, the report added that Apple will bundle an 18W power adapter in the box with the iPhone 11 series. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation. READ MORE