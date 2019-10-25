Top news today evening: Haryana looks at post-poll scenarios, latest Tipu Sultan row, and more

Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which emerged as the third political force in Haryana by winning 10 out of the 90 seats, said Friday that it would support any party that promises 75 per cent reservation for local youth in private jobs in the state. Striking a measured note, Chautala, who was chosen as the legislative party leader, made it clear that the party had not spoken to either BJP or Congress yet.

Was Tipu Sultan a hero or a tyrant? Two centuries and two decades have passed since his death in 1799, but opinions remain sharply divided on the legacy of the King of Mysore. In Karnataka particularly, the 18th century ruler has remained a divisive figure with controversies in his name refusing to die down. In the latest row, a BJP legislator had demanded the removal of a lesson on Tipu from school textbooks, saying it “contains wrong information”.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in a 10-kilometre jog through the Darjeeling hills on Thursday to raise awareness on conservation of the environment. Mamata, known to be a fitness enthusiast, shared a video of the event on her social media pages. The route had extended from Kurseong to Mahanadi area. It was held on the occasion of the International Day of Climate Action.

Emerging as the key player who can help the BJP form a new government in Haryana is Gopal Goyal Kanda, the lone MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party, which he founded with his brother Govind Kanda in May 2014. Gopal Kanda won from the Sirsa Assembly constituency defeating independent candidate Gokul Setia, while his brother Govind was defeated by INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala’s estranged brother Ranjit Singh.

Akshay, who is here for the fourth time round, plays a bald fellow, whose shining pate is the favourite landing spot for pigeon s–t. Riteish, who has been around for as long, is a `nachaniya’. Chunky Pandey is back again too, babbling about Akhri pasta and `rasta’. Bobby Deol shows up to basically because someone wanted him to remind us of Dharmendra in a skirt.

A police complaint was lodged against a Hyderabad resident after he refused to accept an order of food from a Muslim delivery person. The customer, who is a resident of the Aliabad North area, ordered a portion of Chicken 65 from the Grand Bawarchi restaurant at Falaknuma on Swiggy and made an online payment.

With all the talk about MS Dhoni’s future with the Indian cricket team, Rishabh Pant, who is seen as his replacement in all formats, shared photos of the duo at the former captain’s home in Ranchi . In the undated pictures, Pant is seen with Dhoni and his pet dog at the former captain’s resident. “Good Vibes Only @msdhoni,” wrote Pant.

