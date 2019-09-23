Top news today evening: Pak reactivates Balakot camp, Aadhaar to be linked with DL

Balakot JeM camp, bombed in IAF airstrike, reactivated by Pakistan: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Nearly seven months after the Indian Air Force conducted airstrikes in Pakistan’s Balakot, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror facility has been reactivated. He also added that about 500 infiltrators were waiting to enter India.

“Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. That shows that Balakot has been affected. It had been damaged and destroyed. And that is why people have got away from there and now it has been reactivated,” he told reporters at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. READ MORE

Aadhaar will be linked to driving licence to avoid forgery: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Sunday said that driving licence would be linked to Aadhaar card to check forgery.

While addressing the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Bihar Industry Association in Patna, Prasad said to arrest forgery, the government would now ask Aadhaar to be linked with the driving licence. READ MORE

Doctors graduating from UP govt medical colleges will have to work in villages: Adityanath

Students graduating from government medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh with an MBBS degree will have to work in rural areas for two years unless they opt for higher studies, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday. Those pursuing MD and MS will have to work in the villages for a year, he added.

“The doctors will be made to fill up bonds. Those who did MD and MS will also work for one year in rural areas and no one will be allowed to influence the government for internship,” the Chief Minister, who was speaking on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Diwas, was quoted as saying by PTI. READ MORE

Virat Kohli reprimanded for physical contact with Beuran Hendricks

Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team, was given an official warning and handed one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during Sunday’s third T20I against South Africa.

In a statement released by the ICC it said: “Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.” READ MORE

‘Ironic’: Mufti’s daughter on PM’s Article 370 remark at ‘Howdy, Modi’ event

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi championed his government’s decision to scrap Kashmir’s special status at his US event, Iltija Mufti, daughter of former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, said it was “ironic” that a move taken to secure the interests of J&K gets “cheered everywhere except the state it is meant to benefit”.

“Ironic that a move ostensibly taken to secure “special interests” of J&K gets cheered on everywhere except in the state that’s it meant to benefit,” Iltija, who has been using her mother’s Twitter account said in a tweet. READ MORE