Top evening headlines today: Tarigami slams Centre for detaining Farooq under PSA, Jaishankar’s presser on 100 days of Modi govt and more

Have a ‘unique’ challenge from one neighbour, it needs to act on terror: India

While presenting the ministry’s work in the first 100 days, Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar said that India’s narrative on issues like cross-border terror, abrogation of special status under Article 370 in J&K has been articulated to a global audience and that India’s voice is now heard much more on the global stage.

I am not a foreigner, Farooq Abdullah is not a terrorist: CPI(M) leader Tarigami on detention

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Tarigami, who was put under house arrest for a month when the Centre scrapped the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, said, “I am not a foreigner nor Farooq Abdullah and other leaders are terrorists. The situation in Kashmir is bad not because of the people of Kashmir but because of all of us politicians and politics.”

Why Tamil Nadu will again offer maximum pushback to Hindi

Although Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s call for Hindi as India’s “Rajbhasha” has been met with reasonable resistance from the southern states and West Bengal, the biggest pushback yet will come from Tamil Nadu. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan being the most frontal when he said “no Shah, Sultan or Samrat” should renege on the promise of university in diversity that had been made when India was made a republic.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max camera review

As the new iPhones — the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max — were launched last week, the focus was on how the phones had new camera systems. The iPhone 11 has a dual-camera setup, with a 12MP wide and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, meanwhile, offers three 12MP cameras — a wide, telephoto and an ultrawide.

‘How can I unsee it?’: A recipe for ‘Sweet Rose Maggi’ has left many disturbed

There’s more than one way to make instant noodles, but a food blogger on YouTube is drawing flak after coming up with a recipe to make Maggi as a dessert.

Afghanistan: Taliban suicide bomber kills 30 near President Ghani’s election rally, leader unhurt

Taliban suicide attackers killed at least 30 people in Afghanistan on Tuesday, their deadliest bombing taking place near an election rally by President Ashraf Ghani, although he was unhurt.

Explained: Why Russia has built a floating nuclear plant; why some are nervous

The Akademik Lomonosov is a first-of-its-kind floating nuclear power station built in St Petersburg, the Russian port city on the Gulf of Finland. Environmental groups such as Greenpeace Russia have criticised the project as a “Chernobyl on ice” and a “nuclear Titanic”. Activists fear that any accident aboard the plant could cause great damage to the fragile Arctic region.

VIDEO | Ravish Kumar interview: ‘Zero credibility of news channels today’

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar, who won the Ramon Magsaysay Award recently, spoke to The Indian Express. In a candid conversation, Ravish talked about his journey in NDTV, the role of journalists in society.