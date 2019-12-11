Top news today evening: Northeast on edge over CAB, Nanavati Commission’s clean chit to Modi, and more

Top news today evening: Assam, Tripura on edge over CAB protests, Nanavati Commission gives clean chit to Modi, and more Top news today evening: Assam, Tripura on edge over CAB protests, Nanavati Commission gives clean chit to Modi, and more

CAB protests: Army deployed in Tripura, mobile net services to be cut in Assam for 24 hours

Two columns of the Army were deployed in Tripura while one was kept on standby at Assam’s Bongaigaon on Wednesday as protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) continued to rock the two North-East states on a day the legislation was introduced in the Rajya Sabha. A column consists of nearly 70 Army personnel. Read More

2002 Gujarat riots: Nanavati Commission gives clean chit to Narendra Modi, ministers

The Nanavati Commission gave a clean chit to the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and his ministers in the 2002 communal riots, in which over 1,000 people were killed. “There is no evidence to show that these attacks were either inspired or instigated or abated by any minister of the state,” the commission said in its report, which runs into over 1,500 pages and is compiled in nine volumes. Read More

‘Genocidal intent can’t be the only hypothesis in Rohingya case: Myanmar’s Aung Suu Kyi

Facing accusation of genocide committed by her country, Myanmar’s civilian leader and Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi told the International Court of Justice at The Hague that allegations that the Buddhist-majority country had committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims were “misleading and incomplete”, reported AFP. Read More

India vs West Indies 3rd T20: Time to knock cover off the ball

In the T20 World Cup season, the fretting has already begun: That India don’t set targets as well as they chase down. Not that their successful chase in the first T20 game against West Indies was clinical. It took a high-risk approach from Virat Kohli, who likes to bide his time for a while before he starts rolling. Read More

WATCH: ISRO launches radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s on Wednesday launched the country’s radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 and nine foreign satellites on board its workhorse rocket PSLV-C48 from the spaceport at Sriharikota. The 44.4-metre tall rocket lifted off at 3.25 pm from the launchpad Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. After a few minutes, the PSLV-C48 successfully injected primary satellite RISAT-2BR1 into the intended orbit ISRO said. Read More

After pre-wedding shoot goes viral, Kerala gay couple say they wanted to show it was normal

A couple, all set to tie the knot, take time off their wedding shopping and planning for a photoshoot. But then the photos go viral along with the message it conveys. But then Nived Antony Chullickal and Abdul Rehim are not just another couple. The message the men from Kerala wanted to send across was clear — same-sex weddings are like any other wedding and are perfectly ‘normal’. Read More

Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar’s passport impounded

Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar’s passport was impounded by the Mumbai Regional Passport Office (RPO) on December 9. On October 18, Patkar had received a show-cause notice from the RPO asking her why her passport should not be impounded considering she had failed to disclose information regarding pendency of nine cases against her in Madhya Pradesh while applying for renewal. The passport was issued to her in March 2017, for a ten year period. Read More

Dilip Kumar turns 97: Celebrities wish the thespian

Dilip Kumar turned 97 today. On the occasion, the thespian was flooded with wishes from across the industry and fans alike on social media. Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter and Divya Dutta were among the first celebrities to wish the veteran actor. His yesteryear co-star Tabassum also took to Twitter to post a message. Read More

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App