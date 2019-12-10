Top news today evening: Tripura internet shutdown amid CAB protest, Deepika’s ‘Chhapaak’ trailer, and more

Here are the top evening news headlines. Here are the top evening news headlines.

A day after the Shiv Sena backed the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, raising eyebrows, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday said the party won’t back the legislation in the Rajya Sabha unless there was clarity on its queries. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will table the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who fled to India because of religious persecution, tomorrow in the Rajya Sabha.

Hours after the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) suggested the Donald Trump-led government to consider imposing sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, India Tuesday termed the reaction as “neither accurate nor warranted”. Raising serious concerns over the passage of CAB in Lok Sabha late Tuesday, USCIRF said the US government should consider sanctions against Amit Shah if the Bill is passed by the Upper House too.

A Delhi Court reserved its judgment Tuesday in the Unnao rape case in which former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused. The court will pronounce its verdict in the case on December 16. The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) had concluded its arguments in the case on Monday and recording of statements of defence witnesses was completed in in-camera proceedings on December 2.

Security has been beefed up across the states of North-East as an 11-hour bandh called in protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill — which was passed by Lok Sabha yesterday — began from 5 am Tuesday. Tripura government has suspended SMS and mobile internet connectivity for 48-hours starting 2 pm today. Nagaland is not participating in the bandh in view of the ongoing Hornbill Festival there.

The trailer of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak released on Tuesday, and it looks like an inspirational story. The film revolves around Malti who is attacked with acid on the streets of New Delhi. The Meghna Gulzar directorial chronicles her journey as she fights for justice and regains confidence. Deepika Padukone’s character here is inspired by the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Former IAS officer and human rights activist Harsh Mander on Tuesday said he would officially declare himself as a Muslim if Parliament passes the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Mander also said he would refuse to submit documents for the national register of citizens (NRC) exercise.

The latest episode of Netflix’s weekly show Patriot Act – anchored by Hasan Minhaj – was about the importance of Asian Amercian voters in the US presidential elections. During the episode the host reached out to people of Asian communities in the US, but things got a bit awkward when he spoke to a some Indians and the clip has started a laugh riot online.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s birthday wishes for former captain MS Dhoni in July became the most retweeted sports post of the year 2019. The tweet from Kohli has been retweeted 45.5K times, said Twitter.

