Top news today evening: Odd-even scheme to be back in Delhi, Madras HC rebukes politicians over techie’s death and more

‘Lost faith in govt’: Madras HC after death of Chennai techie Subhasri

The Madras High Court Friday came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government for failing to implement its order banning hoardings of political parties in the state. Referring to the death of a 23-year-old techie in Chennai a day before, it said the incident was a result of “bureaucratic apathy”. “There is zero respect for lives in this country. It is a bureaucratic apathy. Sorry, we have lost faith in the government,” Justice Seshasayee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Read more.

Odd-even vehicle scheme from Nov 4 to 15 in Delhi, says Kejriwal

The odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will return to the national capital between November 4 and 15, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday. He added that the scheme will result in a 10-13% reduction in pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in neighboring states.

Briefing reporters on a winter action plan for air pollution, Kejriwal said, “We are procuring masks on a massive scale. We will make them available to the people for free. Will start making them available in October, so that people have them before November 1 when smoke starts coming. N95 category masks are being acquired.” Read more.

Photo of Ganesh and Muharram processionists shaking hands in Silvassa goes viral

The picture of the Tazia and the Gauri immersion processionists shaking hands across opposite sides of a street, that went viral earlier this week, was a scene from Silvassa, a town in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli in south Gujarat. The scene was captured by an onlooker from Shahid Chowk on September 10 when Tazia and Gauri-Ganesh visarjan processions were crossing each other on opposite sides of the road. Youths from both the communities known to each other were seen shaking hands. Some local youths had captured this gesture on their phones and posted it on social media. Read more.

Dream Girl movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana saves the day

There are many good ideas floating around in Dream Girl. But ideas need execution, and on that score, this film flubs it: it has so little wit and imagination that it turns all those ideas into a series of flat set-pieces. And that’s sad because it has a stand-out lead, Ayushmann Khurrana, in yet another stand-out part.

You stay watching Dream Girl for Khurrana. He plays Karam/Pooja with grace and conviction, and makes this thing sing. He is the one who has been shifting the goal-posts in the depiction of masculinity in status-quoist Bollywood, and this film, in which he plays both man-and-woman, minus preciousness and exaggeration, would have been the perfect vehicle to take the conversation a notch higher. Read more.

ABVP sweeps DUSU polls with 3 of top 4 posts, Secretary from NSUI

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won on three of the top four posts of the central panel of DUSU on Friday, while its arch-rival NSUI was able to bag only one seat. ABVP has won on President, Vice President and Joint Secretary seats while NSUI bagged Secretary post as per the results for the DUSU polls declared today.

Ashwit Dahiya of the RSS-affiliated ABVP defeated National Students Union of India (NSUI)’s Chetna Tyagi for the top post by a margin of over 19,000 votes, reported PTI. The posts of vice president and joint secretary were won by ABVP’s Pradeep Tanwar and Shivangi Kharwal by a margin of 8,574 and 2,914 votes respectively. Read more.

VIDEO | Dream Girl Cast Interview | Ayushmann Khurrana | Nushrat Bharucha

Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial Dream Girl stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee among others. In this exclusive interview by indianexpress.com, Ayushmann and Nushrat talk about Bollywood comedy-drama Dream Girl.