Top news today evening: Fire kills 43 at Delhi’s Anaj Mandi; acid thrown at rape victim for refusing to withdraw case; and more

A major fire broke out in a building at Anaj Mandi in Delhi’s Rani Jhansi road Sunday morning, killing 43 people. At least 50 people have been rescued so far. The fire, which erupted due to a short-circuit, has been doused. The Delhi Police has detained the owner and manager of the paper factory owner and registered a case under section 304 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) after detaining him.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis claimed that it was NCP leader Ajit Pawar who first approached him to form government in the state, but admitted the move later “boomeranged”. “He (Ajit Pawar) made me talk to some MLAs who told me they wanted to go with the BJP. He also told me that he had discussed it with (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar,” Fadnavis told news channel Zee 24taas. He also said that Ajit Pawar has assured him of support of all 54 NCP MLAs.

A day after it came to light that a 30-year-old woman was attacked with acid in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district by four men for refusing to withdraw her rape complaint against them, police said a case had been registered and was being investigated from all angles. The woman suffered 30 per cent burns in the acid attack and is undergoing treatment at a Meerut hospital, PTI reported.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government is considering cutting tax rates to revive growth. There is, indeed, a reason why the government might be considering cutting personal income tax rates. Economic growth has been sliding continuously—official figures show the GDP numbers of the past six quarters to be 8 per cent, 7 per cent, 6.6 per cent, 5.8 per cent, 5 per cent and 4.5 per cent.

Onions are being sold for Rs 200 per kg in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Sunday, forcing consumers to cut down spending on the bulb. Onion prices have surpassed or are near the Rs 100 per kg mark in most cities across the country, as per the official data maintained by the Department of Consumer Affairs.

A video of a group of people in Avenger cast costume dancing to Bollywood song Disco Diwanee from Karan Johar directorial Student of the Year is making rounds on the internet. A Twitter account, which decided to poke fun at Bollywood director Karan Johar, shared the video with the caption, “If Karan Johar made Avengers”. Karan Johar himself came across the video and couldn’t help but share.

Imagine dominating the market with a product. And then having to deal with a competitor that claimed to offer something similar at a much, much lower price. Many brands would have been drawn into a price battle. Hindustan Lever actually hit back by making Surf’s higher price seem like a benefit, not a weakness. With some help from perhaps the most iconic fictional characters in the history of Indian advertising: Lalitaji.

South Africa’s Faf du Plessis left the match presenter in splits with an honest answer at the coin toss ahead of a Mzansi Super League 2019 fixture. This was after the Paarl Rocks skipper was asked about the team changes ahead of the clash against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants at Boland Park, Paarl on Sunday.

