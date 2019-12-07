Top news today evening: CJI Bobde on Hyderabad ‘encounter’, Unnao rape accused to be tried in fast-track court, and more

Here are the top news today evening. Here are the top news today evening.

Justice must never take form of revenge: CJI Bobde a day after Hyderabad ‘encounter’

A day after the Telangana Police killed all the four accused in the November 27 rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in an exchange of fire, Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde pointed out that the “justice must never take the form of revenge”. “I don’t think justice can ever be and ought to be instant, and justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character of justice if it becomes revenge,” he said while addressing a gathering in Rajasthan.

‘Man running the country believes in violence’: Rahul targets Centre over rising crime against women

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday condemned the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for failure to check the increase in violence and atrocities against women in the country. “You have seen the increase in violence across the country. Lawlessness, atrocities against women. Every day we read about a girl getting raped and molested. Violence against minority communities and Dalits is also increasing,” Gandhi said in Kerala’s Wayanad. “It is because the man who is running the country believes in violence and indiscriminate use of power,” he added.

Unnao rape victim’s death ‘extremely sad’, fast-track court to try accused: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said the death of the Unnao rape victim was ‘extremely sad’ and announced that the case will be tried in a fast-track court. In an official statement today, Adityanath said, “All the accused persons have been arrested. The case will be taken to a fast-track court, and punishment will be given.” The 23-year-old woman was set on fire by five men, including two who were accused of raping her. The victim died at 11.40 pm on Friday following a cardiac arrest.

Explained: What triggered the Pearl Harbour attack?

On Wednesday, a US sailor shot dead two civilian shipyard workers at the Pearl Harbour Shipyard in Hawaii and injured one more before killing himself. The incident happened just days before the 78th anniversary of the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbour by Japan, after which the US officially entered the second World War, eventually dropping an atomic bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. What led to the attack? Mehr Gill explains.

Watch | RPF jawan put his life at risk to save passenger at Thane station

In a courageous move, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable risked his life by jumping on the railway track to save a man from being run over by an approaching train at the Thane station in Maharashtra. The CCTV footage shows a man crossing the tracks when a train was coming towards him. Suddenly, constable Anil Kumar, clad in a white shirt, jumped onto the track, hauled the man up to the platform and then managed to jump out of the train’s way seconds away from being run over.

Jay Shah should be judged independently: Sourav Ganguly on BCCI nepotism

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, while speaking at the India Today Conclave 2019, responded to the criticism surrounding the appointment of Jay Shah, son of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as BCCI secretary. “You know we have this huge thing in India that if you’re a son or a daughter of a very powerful person, you cannot remain involved. The other day if you see Sachin, he was actually telling the people that treat my son as a cricketer. Not as Sachin Tendulkar. Forget about his surname and see whether he is good or bad,” he said.

Jada movie review: Neither ‘scores’ nor scares

Jada has too many characters that confuse you. Had the film focused on the lives of the residents and how they adapted to playing the game, Jada would have been a better film. But what we get is a shallow story, mounted on sevens football, writes S Subhakeerthana.

Hornbill Festival 2019: Watch how 600 men pull a giant slab of stone

One of the biggest highlights of the Hornbill Festival is the stone-pulling ceremony. An ancient Angami tradition, stones were pulled and erected as a mark of victory. In this video, 600 tribesmen of Mima Village pull a 10-ton stone, in a bid to commemorate the tradition.

