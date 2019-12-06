Top news today evening: Cyberabad Commissioner on Hyderabad ‘encounter’, Ghost Stories teaser, and more

Here are the top headlines today evening, Here are the top headlines today evening,

Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: Accused ‘snatched’ weapons from cops, says Cyberabad Commissioner

The Telangana Police Friday said its personnel resorted to “retaliatory” firing after two of the accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian opened fire at police after snatching weapons from them this morning. Police also said that snatched weapons were in “unlocked” position. Police said the four were taken to Chatanapally— where they had burnt the woman’s body — for crime reconstruction when they allegedly tried to escape by attacking the cops. “All this happened within 5 or 10 minutes after the four accused were brought to the spot,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar told.

Farooq Abdullah replies to Tharoor: ‘We are not criminals… allow us to attend Parliament’

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Friday said that he received a letter from former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in which he has said that “keeping him in sub-jail is not the way how a senior member of Parliament be treated and that they are not criminals”. “Letter from imprisoned Farooq saab. Members of Parliament should be allowed to attend the session as a matter of parliamentary privilege. Otherwise, the tool of arrest can be used to muzzle opposition voices. Participation in Parliament is essential 4 democracy and popular sovereignty,” Tharoor tweeted.

Rape convicts under POCSO Act shouldn’t be allowed to file mercy petition: President Kovind

Stating that “demonic attacks” on women have shaken the conscience of the country, President Ram Nath Kovind Friday said that rape convicts under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act should not be allowed to file mercy petition. “Women’s safety is a very serious issue. A lot of work has been done on this subject but much remains to be done. Incidents of the demonic attack on girls shake the conscience of the country,” President Kovind said.

Explained: What NHRC, Supreme Court have said on encounter killings

While several voices hailed the killing of all four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case by the police, questions have also been raised over the legality and propriety of the police action. Extra-judicial or “encounter” killings have been a contested and divisive police procedure for decades. This is what the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Supreme Court have said on the proper procedures to be followed during such action by police.

Citizenship Amendment Bill skips mention of religious persecution

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, approved by the Cabinet, sets a cut-off date of 2014 for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to have entered India, but does not mention religious persecution as the reason for the amendments, though the statement of objects and reasons do. The Bill also reduces the 11-year clause for such people to prove their residency in India to five years. The Bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament next week.

Teen pace sensation Naseem Shah named in Pakistan U-19 World Cup squad

Teen pace sensation Naseem Shah was Friday named in Pakistan’s under-19 World Cup squad after his impressive senior Test debut in Australia. The Pakistan junior selectors picked the squad for the tournament to be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9. The 16-year-old made his debut in the first Test at Brisbane and impressed with his pace. He was not named for the second day/night Test in Adelaide with bowling coach Waqar Younis insisting that it was a decision based on workload management.

Ghost Stories teaser promises a scary, interesting movie

Four ace Bollywood filmmakers — Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap — released a teaser of their upcoming anthology film Ghost Stories. In the video, we see snapshots of the four segments that only make us more curious. While some show its lead actors caught in a tense situation like an encounter with a ghost, others have them doing eerie things like feeding a doll. The teaser promises a scary yet interesting watch.

Nagpur Police drops young woman stranded at railway station home, gets praise online

Police personnel in Nagpur are receiving a lot of praise online after they transported a 19-year-old who was stranded at a city railway station to her residence. The transportation was provided as part of a recently-announced initiative by the city’s police to drop women home if they are travelling alone at night. The young woman was stranded at a railway station after midnight and couldn’t get in touch with her family, the police said in a tweet. The tweet by the Nagpur Police garnered a lot of attention online, with many lauding the police.

